A look ahead to Goosfest in October

Katherine Tickell and her band The Darkening perform on Saturday, October 15 - Credit: Georgia Claire

Introducing Goosfest – an arts and music festival held annually in October with the aim of enriching cultural opportunities in Cheshire.

Throughout the village of Goostrey, daytime and evening events will pop up at different venues offering something for everyone.

For 10 days in October expect professional and amateur acts across the arts, from theatre, comedy and music to poetry and painting – there's something for all. Past years have welcomed performances from the likes of Miriam Margolyes, John Bishop, Georgie Fame, Paul Jones, Kiki Dee, Nicholas Parsons, Jacquie Dankworth, and Barbara Dickson, so you know they’ll be serving up something good.

2022 welcomes the 15th year of the festival from Friday, October 7, when the event kicks off with an art exhibition at Brown’s Farm in Twemlow. This year’s Goosfest also includes two workshops for budding painters. On Saturday, October 8, from 10am to 4pm, Peak District artisan Terry Baker stages a pastel painting workshop in the beautiful countryside setting of The Orchards Farm. And the following day, Derbyshire landscape artist Susan McCall runs a guided art workshop from 11am to 4pm in the area around The Orchards Farm and Bidlea Dairy, including developing sketches with her in the Barn studio.

Children are well catered for with three performances of Twisted Tales for Terrible Children on Saturday, October 15 at Bidlea Dairy and Ice Cream Parlour as storytelling children’s entertainer, Gav Cross, puts his own funny twist on some well-known children’s stories.

Tickets can be bought for individual events and there are three free events for everyone to enjoy including an art exhibition, flower festival and farming archive.

Goosfest highlights

Friday, October 7 – join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his latest stand-up tour show. Fair Cop Unleashed is based on a dramatic real-life incident from his police casebook – 8pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Saturday, October 8 – a welcome return visit by world-renowned saxophonist Snake Davis and his band – 8pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Sunday, October 9 –Hi-de-hi actor Jeffrey Holland stars as Stan Laurel in a one-man show called And This is My Friend Mr Laurel – 7.30pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Monday, October 10 – the hugely enjoyable Swettenham Arms lunch with musical entertainment between each course – 12.30pm.

Tuesday, October 11 – an array of up-and-coming stand-up comedians in the legendary Goosfest Buzz Comedy Night – 8pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Wednesday, October 12 – a talk by educationalist Frank Vigon on the history of political cartoons – 10.30am, St Luke’s Parish Church, Goostrey.

Wednesday, October 12 – Breathe Out Theatre presents Sylvia vs the Fascists – an unconventional and comic retelling of Sylvia Pankhurst’s fight against the pre-WWII British establishment – 7.30pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Thursday, October 13 – the much-loved Yellow Broom afternoon tea and recital by Royal Northern College of Music musicians – this year The Eos Duo (clarinettist Laurel Saunders and harpist Angharad Huw) – 2.30pm, The Yellow Broom, Twemlow.

Friday, October 14 – go Greek with the Mamma Mia supper and concert combo, with memorable songs from one of the UK’s leading ABBA tribute bands – 7.30pm, Goostrey Village Hall.

Saturday, October 15 – pipes, fiddles, lyres and voices from Kathryn Tickell and her band The Darkening conjure up fiery Northumbrian music as part of their nationwide tour – 8pm, Terra Nova School.

Sunday, October 16 – globe-trotting Bridgewater Hall organist Jonathan Scott returns to Goosfest for a spectacular concert recital – 4pm, St Luke’s Parish Church, Goostrey.

goosfest.com