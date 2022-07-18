Cheltenham to host world premiere of Great British Bake Off The Musical

Created in association with the TV series’ executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, GBBO The Musical is hosting its world premiere in Cheltenham.

The official Great British Bake Off: The Musical, is an upcoming West End production that has been five years in the making.

It's the brainchild of local Cheltenham producer Mark Goucher and acclaimed West End theatre director Rachel Kavanaugh and written by 'one of musical theatre's most dynamic writing partnerships', Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary.

The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham was chosen as the venue for the world premiere of the show initially through its links with Mark Goucher but also due to its status as one of the leading regional entertainment hubs and its growing reputation as a production house for its own musicals.

The general premise of the show is described as the ‘unaired series’ of Bake Off – where you follow a group of contestants, presenters and judges over the course of a whole series but, unlike the TV show, you also get to know them off-camera as well.

There's 16 original musical numbers performed by a a company of over 30 entertainers including: John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) and Rosemary Ashe (The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins).



Great British Bake Off: The Musical is at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre from Friday July 22 until Saturday, August 6. everymantheatre.org.uk



