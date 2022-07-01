Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre returns for the summer

The hugely popular Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre by Storyhouse returns to Chester with a run of performances that include Romeo and Juliet, Little Women, and the stage adaptation of the beloved Stig of the Dump.

Kids can join in with the junkyard band at this critically acclaimed production of the classic tale of a boy’s friendship with a mysterious caveman. And an added bonus: under 12s go free with paying adults.

To add to the festival spirit of the Open Air Theatre season, Storyhouse is introducing its Outdoor Season of events with children’s shows, comedy, music and storytelling, all taking place within the atmospheric surroundings of the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre village.

The shows and other activities will either be staged within the open-air theatre space itself or will take place in the Grosvenor Park tepee with unreserved seating at Bavarian beer hall-style tables.

The tepee bar will be serving drinks for the grown-ups and you can enjoy wood-fired pizza. The special programme starts on Thursday, July 14, when Amy Antrobus and Toria Wooff perform inside the tepee for an enchanting night of acoustic sounds, with the programme extending throughout August.

www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk