13 October half-term events in Norfolk

Published: 4:02 PM October 12, 2021

There is plenty to entertain the kids in Norfolk this half-term - Credit: Biljana Martinić, Unsplash

We've found the best activities for families this October half-term to enjoy the autumnal holiday.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with ghoulish events jumping out across Norfolk, as well as plenty of non-spooky events to entertain the little ones.

Half-term runs from Saturday October 23rd to Sunday 31st and, in no particular order, here are 13 great ways to spend the week together. You can find more Halloween events for adults and children around the county here, plus our October calendar here too.

This month is also host to the the Norwich Science Festival and we've put together a handy guide to the biggest and best events too.

Spooktacular In-Tank Trail

SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton

October 2nd - 31st

SEA LIFE are turning their aquariums into ascariums this month to celebrate the spooky season. Follow the immersive trail to find the Sea Witch’s missing potion ingredients hidden throughout the depths of the tanks, where you will also discover some of the spookiest creatures of the sea.

Attleborough Halloween and Fireworks Event

Attleborough Recreation Ground, NR17 2AS

October 31st

This is a great community event for all ages and will kick off with a Halloween party where there will be fancy dress, disco, face painting, and much more. In the evening the night sky will light up with an impressive fireworks display.

Big Red Bath

Norwich Theatre Royal, Norwich NR2 1RL

October 28th

"Rubba-Dubba-Giggle, Rubba-Dubba-Laugh, there’s magic to be found in the Big Red Bath!" Adapted from Julia Jarman and Adrian Reynolds’ popular children’s picture book, this is a great family theatre event filled to the brim with music and fun.

Kids Go Free

Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, NR11 6BW

October 23rd - 31st

All children under the age of 15 will be able to enjoy a free ride on the delightful steam engine with a paying adult the week of half-term. You can start you journey from either Aylsham or Wroxham.

Catton Park Spooktacular

Catton Park, Norwich, NR6 7DB

October 30th

The park will be hosting a grand fun fair followed by fireworks in the evening. There will be a kiddies display first at 6pm. They recommend you book ahead as this is a popular event.

Creepy Cruises aboard the Vintage Hauntsman

Broads Tours, Wroxham, NR12 8RX

October 25th - 29th

A trip down the broads is a special occasion no matter the time of year or weather. During half-term, they will be putting on special Halloween-themed tours for the whole family.

Gaia Exhibition

The Church of St Peter Mancroft, Norwich, NR2 1QZ

October 1st - 31st

Gaia is a six meter diameter, touring art installation created by Luke Jerram. It depicts our planet using NASA imagery for almost perfect accuracy. Suspended 3 metres above the church's choir stalls, this unique artwork is truly breath taking and not one to miss.

October Half Term - Fairies and Elves

Gressenhall Farm & Workhouse, Gressenhall, NR20 4DR

October 23rd - 31st

Gressenhall is hosting a wealth of immersive activities for children this half-term all in celebration of Autumn. Build a den, complete a quiz, and follow the trail to see the home of the fairies and elves.

Ha Ha Farm PYO and More

Ha Ha Farm, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH

October 16th - 31st

Pick the perfect pumpkin and get creative at the carving station just in time for Halloween. There will also be a scavenger hunt and spooky stories, all complimented by delicious hot chocolate.

Dippy's Halloween Days

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

October 23rd - 31st

There is a fantastic number of activities and things to do over the week at Roarr from storytelling to creepy crawly displays, a skeleton trail to movie screenings. Don't forget your outfits as there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Magic of Nature

Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

October 23rd - 31st

Get back to nature this half-term with activities ranging from woodland trails to wildlife safaris, bushcraft to terror in the treetops on their ropes course. So wrap up warm, grab that magnifying glass, and learn more about the amazing world outside.

Halloween Hoot

Hirstys Family Fun Park, Hemsby, NR29 4NL

October 23rd - 31st

Grown-ups and kids alike will enjoy this next activity where there is chance to grab a wheelbarrow and find your perfect pumpkin, then explore the park in all its autumnal glory. Get lost in the maze, race round the Go-Kart track, and then replenish that lost energy with a picnic or locally sourced food from on-site vendors.

The Monster Club Movies

Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Taverham, NR8 6HP

October 23rd - 31st

The popular venture promises to bring the thrills this autumn half-term with plenty of shows throughout the week. The Monster Club uniquely fuses the very best of live music, performance, dance, and circus to bring breath taking wonders right to you.

