11 Halloween half-term events in Devon

Published: 3:44 PM September 30, 2021

We've found the best activities for families this October half-term to celebrate the spookiest time of year.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with ghoulish events jumping out across Devon. Half-term runs from Saturday October 23rd to Sunday 31st which means many places are putting on family friendly events which everyone can enjoy.

Here are 11 great ways to spend the week and enjoy the spooky season. You can also find the best places for pumpkin picking here.

The Big Sheep, Abbotsham

From 10am till 5pm every day of half term, The Big Sheep are putting on a spook-tacular series of events that the whole family can enjoy. Not only can you try all of the usual fun rides and attractions at the park, but there will also be a daily disco and activities like pumpkin carving. Don't forget your costume, there will be prizes for the best dressed every day.

They do ask that you pre-book at this time to ensure safe numbers. The week before half-term will also have activities dedicated to preschool age visitors.

Watermouth Castle

Although this year's celebrations will be slightly different to those pre-Covid, Watermouth Castle cannot wait to invite you to their Halloween hijinks. The park will be glammed-up in spooky decorations and there will be daily prizes to be won for costumes. Tickets for half-term are available now and they will add any updates to their Facebook page as we get closer to the time.

World of Country Life, Exmouth

From the 25th, the park will be putting on a 'I've Lost My Mummy' themed Halloween trail alongside fun and games with a spooky twist. There will also be a show on the 26th, 27th, and 28th, plus pumpkin carving on the last three days of half-term. This is on top of all the usual amazing activities at World of Country Life such as a deer safari, the chance to feed baby animals, and a bird of prey display.

Crealy Theme Park and Resort

For the price of a regular ticket, Crealy are putting on quite the Halloween show this October. From live shows to haunted trails to a Creaky Hotel, there's something for all ages. They've also included a handy scare-o-meter so you can plan if each activity will be suitable for your kids. We particularly like the sound of the Scarecrow Scare Maze.

Bear Town, nr Exeter

Starting a little earlier on the 16th, Bear Town will have a number of events to entertain even the most discerning youngster. Alongside the usual two hour play session, there will be a Halloween treasure hunt, treats, and spooky dressing up – all included in the standard ticket price. The town will a be decked out in decorations "suitable for the youngest explorers with only friendly ghosts invited!"

Canonteign Falls, nr Exeter

The beautiful estate will come alive this Autumn with spooky goings-on. Explore the Halloween trail and fill in the activity booklet as you go. There will be prizes for the best dressed so don't forget your mask or fairy wings.

Shaldon Zoo and Wildlife Trust

Many of the animals at Shaldon Zoon love to be awake after hours and will be thrilled to see you as you walk the trail whilst the sun is setting on the 30th or 31st. Come dressed to impress for a chance to win a prize. For every child's ticket bought, one adult can enter for free too, making this a great budget option.

Kents Cavern, Torquay

The cave's mascot, Cavog, has hidden pumpkins around the complex for you to hunt out and solve the puzzle to win a prize. This is a place of mystery the whole year around so is perfect for Halloween and a chance to get up and close with history. All activities are included in the normal price of a ticket.

Paignton Zoo

Regularly rated as one of the most exciting tourist attractions in Devon, the Zoo are ready and roaring for your half-term visit. Head over to the wizard workshop where children can make their very own spooky spell bookmark to take home with the help of some magical friends. Everyday, there will also be some "fang-tastic" talks at the animal enclosures where you can learn more about the residents.

Babbacombe Model Villages and Gardens

Explore this delightful and world famous spot over half-term with some Halloween additions to look out for. Between the 27th and 29th, they will also be open later in the evening for you to enjoy the illuminations.

RHS Rosemoor, Great Torrington

Bring the whole family to RHS Garden Rosemoor for a half term full of fun and learning. Enjoy a host of autumn activities, including a family garden trail, pumpkin painting, and Halloween discos. Kids will love solving why leaves change colour and parents can enjoy a relaxing walk through the beautiful scenery.

