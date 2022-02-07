17 exciting family events for February half-term in Cornwall

There are some great ways to spend half-term as a family in 2022 - Credit: Timon Studler, Unsplash

We've found all the amazing activities to enjoy with the kids this half-term.

Keep the youngsters entertained and spend quality time together this half-term between February 19th and 27th. From history to art, woodland trails and a teddy bear picnic, there's something for everyone.

The Great Winter School Fete

Royal Cornwall Events Centre

February 12th

Kicking us off just before half-term is a fantastic family friendly event with fun for everyone Expect entertainment, food, shopping, free activities, inter school competitions, with attendance from the police, ambulance and fire services, face painting, children’s disco, animals, story telling, special character guests, local children’s organisations demonstrations, raffle and so much more.

Gangsta Granny Live on Stage

Cornwall Playhouse

February 16th - 19th

There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret...

From the acclaimed producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children.

Half Term Explorer Quest

Pendennis Castle

February 19th - 27th

Get fit for history this half-term on a fun-filled outdoor explorer quest at Pendennis Castle. Roam around the grounds to find games and activities inspired by soldiers. Find out quirky facts, tackle playful puzzles see if you’ve got what it takes to get moving like people from the past.

We Will Rock You

Cornwall Playhouse

February 21st - 26th

he worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Guaranteed to blow your mind, this musical phenomenon is not to be missed! Since 2002 over 16 million theatre-goers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production. With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances.

Bude Feb Fest

Bude

February 18th - 27th

A 10-day celebration of Bude’s food, community, coast and arts. The event is held over the February Half Term from 18th to 27th February, 2022. Expect craft workshops, free live music, free comedy with Patrick Monahan and so much more.

Moomin at Eden

The Eden Project

February 19th - 27th

Join the Eden team to play with words and have a tour of the magical Moominvalley this February half-term as part of their adventures with Moomin. With storytelling, a Moomin trail, a puppet show, plus many more activities, it will be a fun-packed day out for the whole family.

The Kiss That Missed

Minack Theatre

February 17th - 25th

David Melling’s delightful series of Knightly Tales is brought to life with all the charm and humour of the original stories, plus some new songs and, of course, plenty of kisses bouncing around. This classic picture-book is a favourite bedtime story for boys and girls everywhere.

Bodmin Half-Term

Bodmin Keep

February 22nd - 26th

There's lots happening over February half term, from reenactors to real military personnel. It's free to visit the museum for the week, but you'll want to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Signs of Spring Children's Trail

Glendurgan Garden

February 19th - 26th

Celebrate the start of spring in the beautiful garden near Falmouth. See how many things you can find with a spring spotter sheet as you explore the garden and plant a seed to take home with you at the end of your visit.

Pop Up PK

PK Porthcurno

February 22nd and 24th

Inspired by the communication maps in the PK collection, learn how to paint onto silk fabric. Choose from a variety of vibrant colours to design your own map. This is a free event as part of your visit to the museum.

Super Stars of Wrestling

Crealy Theme Park

February 19th - 27th

Watch as a group of professional wrestlers bring the pain in this ground breaking family show that will determine who is the true king of the ring.

The Superstars of Wrestling will include different bouts with different wrestlers who will be looking to lay a beat down on their opponents with suplexes, chokeholds and aerial moves to become the champion.

Teddy Bear Picnic

Dairyland Farm Park

February 19th - 27th

Enjoy a scrumptious platter with your selection of finger sandwiches, savoury, deserts and a cold or hot drink. Plus, small selection of fruit & mini meringues. Oh, and you may find a Teddy Bear cake hidden for the children!

Trelissick Bird Trail

Trelissick

February 19th - 26th

Follow the children's trail around the garden to find seven birds and get your singing voices ready to copy their birdsong. This is a free activity with admission.

Victorian Family Portraits

Trebah Garden

February 19th - 20th

Work with professional photographer Gordon Scammell and proudly show-off your family alongside Trebah's very own potted aspidistra! Photographs will be used as part of our The Biggest Aspidistra in the World exhibition and a copy of your image will be emailed to you after the event.

Cobweb Tours – Longya (Belong)

Bude

February 19th

Cobweb Tours delve into the rich social history of Cornwall. They have a talent for winkling out the forgotten stories of the people and traditions that have formed the unique characteristics of our Cornish villages and towns.

In their latest project Longya, Cobweb Tours bring their original blend of theatre and storytelling to Bude. Will and Hetty will lead people through the town weaving together tales of Cornwall and the events that have taken place there.

February Half-Term

Camel Creek

February 19th - 27th

Camel Creek have yet to release the full calendar of events for this half-term but it is sure to be a great time for the whole family.

Love Heligan

The Lost Gardens of Heligan

February 19th - 27th

2022 signifies 30 years since Heligan opened their gates to the first garden visitors, many of whom have revisited and fallen in love with the gardens during this time. They encourage you to explore new paths and routes that are unfamiliar and get outside to discover the signs of Spring that are nearly in sight. Engage and enjoy all that Heligan has to offer this half term.

