11 exciting family events for February half-term in Devon

We've found all the amazing activities to enjoy with the kids this half-term.

Keep the youngsters entertained and spend quality time together this half-term between February 19th and 27th. From history to art, adorable lambs and woodland trails, there's something for everyone.

Museum of the Moon

Exeter Cathedral

Until February 27th

Artist Luke Jerram’s touring artwork, ‘Museum of the Moon’ is landing at Exeter Cathedral. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the replica of the moon features high resolution NASA imagery of the lunar surface alongside music from BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

Half Term at the Dome

Ocean Studios, Plymouth

Various Dates

Enjoy a variety of events and activities at this state of the art venue that are all family friendly. Highlights include Mini-Makers workshops where kids can get creative, and Legend of the Enchanted Reef: an immersive film about marine conservation.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

Seaton Tramway

Until April 8th

Kids go free to this exhibition that is all about the natural world around us. Be captivated by shots featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour and spectacular species.

The Adoption Donkey Top Trumps

The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth

Until March 31st

Do you know which adoption donkey has the loudest bray, who is the most playful and who has the largest ears? Simply follow the trail to find the giant Top Trumps cards located around the sanctuary and reveal which adoption donkey comes out on top in each round. Once you have completed all eight rounds, head to the Gift Shop to collect your prize.

Snowdrop Festival

The Garden House, Buckland Monachorum

Until February 27th

The Garden House holds delights for both the seasoned gardener and for those who simply enjoy exploring and immersing themselves in the beauty and tranquillity of 10 acres of stunning gardens. Enjoy an array of snowdrops together as a family as you explore.

Superworm Trail

Haldon Forset

All week

Did your kids watch Superworm on the BBC at Christmas? This brand new activity trail, based on the children’s picture book written by Julia Donaldson, highlights the small but mighty creatures from the Superworm story, such as toad, beetle, and cunning Wizard Lizard.

The Box at Half-Term

The Box, Plymouth

All week

The Box is the city’s new cultural centre with permanent galleries and touring exhibitions. It’s also free to visit and is currently home to a number of interesting exhibitions that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Lambing Season

The Big Sheep, Abbotsham

All week

Have a whole flock of fun this February Half term! As well as the usual exciting indoor and outdoor fun that makes The Big Sheep so popular, it is currently lambing season and there will be ample opportunity to see the adorable newcomers up close.

The Three Billy Goats Gruff

Palace Theatre, Paignton

February 23rd

On a grassy hillside, in the middle of the country, there lived three billy goats. They never stopped eating and before long they had eaten everything they could get their hooves on! With songs and dances to clap along to, this family fun interactive show is the perfect half-term treat for little ones and the big kids that bring them.

Half-Term Fun

Kents Cavern, Torquay

All week

This February half term, delve into adventure on a guided tour of Kents Cavern, a place that was once home to our prehistoric ancestors and extinct animals. Enjoy a number of different activities and trails, including making your own mammoth, as part of their half-term celebrations.

Family Art in Nature

Sharpham House, Ashprington

February 25th

Spend an inspiring morning with your children in the beautiful, natural surroundings of the Sharpham Estate's woods and meadows. You'll forage for natural materials and objects to create your own unique piece of art to take home, then settle down by the fire with snacks and hot chocolate.

