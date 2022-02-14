11 exciting family events for February half-term in Devon
- Credit: Scott Webb, Unsplash
We've found all the amazing activities to enjoy with the kids this half-term.
Keep the youngsters entertained and spend quality time together this half-term between February 19th and 27th. From history to art, adorable lambs and woodland trails, there's something for everyone.
Museum of the Moon
Exeter Cathedral
Until February 27th
Artist Luke Jerram’s touring artwork, ‘Museum of the Moon’ is landing at Exeter Cathedral. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the replica of the moon features high resolution NASA imagery of the lunar surface alongside music from BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.
Half Term at the Dome
Ocean Studios, Plymouth
Various Dates
Enjoy a variety of events and activities at this state of the art venue that are all family friendly. Highlights include Mini-Makers workshops where kids can get creative, and Legend of the Enchanted Reef: an immersive film about marine conservation.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition
Seaton Tramway
Until April 8th
Kids go free to this exhibition that is all about the natural world around us. Be captivated by shots featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour and spectacular species.
The Adoption Donkey Top Trumps
The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth
Until March 31st
Do you know which adoption donkey has the loudest bray, who is the most playful and who has the largest ears? Simply follow the trail to find the giant Top Trumps cards located around the sanctuary and reveal which adoption donkey comes out on top in each round. Once you have completed all eight rounds, head to the Gift Shop to collect your prize.
Snowdrop Festival
The Garden House, Buckland Monachorum
Until February 27th
The Garden House holds delights for both the seasoned gardener and for those who simply enjoy exploring and immersing themselves in the beauty and tranquillity of 10 acres of stunning gardens. Enjoy an array of snowdrops together as a family as you explore.
Superworm Trail
Haldon Forset
All week
Did your kids watch Superworm on the BBC at Christmas? This brand new activity trail, based on the children’s picture book written by Julia Donaldson, highlights the small but mighty creatures from the Superworm story, such as toad, beetle, and cunning Wizard Lizard.
The Box at Half-Term
The Box, Plymouth
All week
The Box is the city’s new cultural centre with permanent galleries and touring exhibitions. It’s also free to visit and is currently home to a number of interesting exhibitions that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Lambing Season
The Big Sheep, Abbotsham
All week
Have a whole flock of fun this February Half term! As well as the usual exciting indoor and outdoor fun that makes The Big Sheep so popular, it is currently lambing season and there will be ample opportunity to see the adorable newcomers up close.
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
Palace Theatre, Paignton
February 23rd
On a grassy hillside, in the middle of the country, there lived three billy goats. They never stopped eating and before long they had eaten everything they could get their hooves on! With songs and dances to clap along to, this family fun interactive show is the perfect half-term treat for little ones and the big kids that bring them.
Half-Term Fun
Kents Cavern, Torquay
All week
This February half term, delve into adventure on a guided tour of Kents Cavern, a place that was once home to our prehistoric ancestors and extinct animals. Enjoy a number of different activities and trails, including making your own mammoth, as part of their half-term celebrations.
Family Art in Nature
Sharpham House, Ashprington
February 25th
Spend an inspiring morning with your children in the beautiful, natural surroundings of the Sharpham Estate's woods and meadows. You'll forage for natural materials and objects to create your own unique piece of art to take home, then settle down by the fire with snacks and hot chocolate.