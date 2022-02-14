8 exciting family events for February half-term in Somerset

We've found all the amazing activities to enjoy with the kids this half-term.

Keep the youngsters entertained and spend quality time together this half-term between February 19th and 27th. From history to art, aircraft building and woodland trails, there's something for everyone.

Ex Libris Family Activity

The Roman Baths, Bath

February 21st - 25th

Explore the wonders of Roman history and then get arty with this workshop to create your own bookmark or book plate using special Roman stamps.

Colour and Shape This Half-Term

The Museum of Somerset, Taunton

All week

Get creative through art, animation, science and archaeology. All the half term activities at the museum are inspired by the bright and bold artworks on display in their exhibition by the modernist artist Brian Rice.

How To (Re)Build An Aircraft

Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Museum, Yeovilton

February 21st - 25th

This February Half Term, drop by the craft station under Concorde to build and decorate your very own Bi-plane. Whilst visiting the museum, learn more about how our aircraft were made, and how this has changed over the past decade. This is a great place for the whole family of budding engineers.

Love Your Pets

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, Wraxall

All week

This next venue is a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. Relax and enjoy the fresh air, meet adorable new farm animals, and celebrate some of Britain’s favourite pets.

Myths and Legends

Bristol Aquarium

All week

Experience a family fun day out with mythical stories of the sea this February as Bristol Aquarium welcomes a mermaid into their sea of species. There are plenty of additional events available to the public, as well as lots to learn and engage in for visitors of all ages.

February on the Farm

Somerset Rural Life Museum, Glastonbury

All week

The museum will be opening a brand new trail to help the whole family make the most of their visit. Each day will also bring a wealth of extra activities including Tractor Day and a chance to pet some farm animals.

Half-term at Hestercombe

Hestercombe Gardens, Cheddon Fitzpaine

All week

This February half-term, branch out at Hestercombe and become little green explorers by creating your very own Nature Crown. Survey the woods and find the perfect items to add to your magical headpiece as you walk.

