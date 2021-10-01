10 Halloween and pumpkin picking events in the Cotwolds

Published: 9:15 AM October 1, 2021

Spookyard Daytime Halloween Family Fun Event

Over Farm’s spectacular Spookyard Halloween event is jam-packed with Halloween activities that the whole family will enjoy this October half term. Get ready to hop aboard the tractor-trailer, bounce on the jumping pillows, laugh out loud at the fascinating shows, say hello to all the lovely animals, win a treat when you’ve found all our scarecrows, and much more.

October 16-17, 23-31 Last entry at 12pm each day, Over Farm, Over, Gloucester overfarm.co.uk/events/spookyard

Ghostfest

Enjoy an especially eerie immersive tour of Oxford Castle & Prison at night, and hear ghostly stories from the near and distant past.

October 16-17, 22-31, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm, 8:30pm and 9pm, Oxford Cast;le & Prison, Oxford oxfordcastleandprison.co.uk

Dracula

This faithful retelling of the classic 1897 horror novel is a superb study of the battle between light and dark in the deliciously gothic setting of Blackfriars.

Saturday, October 16, 7.30pm, Blackfriars Priory, Gloucester, gloucesterblackfriars.co.uk and downpourtheatrecompany.co.uk

After Dark

Venture through the multi-sensory rooms in the dark, uncovering Mary Shelley's tragic past and her obsession with the macabre... and face the 8-ft creature with nothing but faint torchlight to guide you. Also, dare you enter Victor's Lair Escape Room?

October 22-24 & 29-31, 6-11pm, Mary Shelley's House of Frankenstein, 37 Gay Street, Bath BA1 2NT, houseoffrankenstein.com

Halloween at Blenheim. Crescent Moon - Credit: Richard Haughton/Sony Music

Hallowe'en at Blenheim

Join with family and friends to wander from dusk into darkness between one ghostly space to another... if you dare!

October 22-31, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle

For the 'Daring Dukes' and 'Brave Knights', Warwick Castle will be host a scare maze for visitors to try and survive through the 'Dead of Knight'. There's also the chance to join the crew of the Paranormal Encounters TV show as they record their Warwick Castle special and live actors and special effects bring the gruesome tales of the castle's dungeons to life.

October 23-31, Warwick Castle, Warwick www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/halloween

Dracula

Downpour Theatre Company's brand new adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic Gothic horror .

Friday, October 29, 7.30pm, Sundial Theatre, Cirencester, sundial-theatre.co.uk

Avon Valley Pumpkin Patch Nights - Credit: Giulia Spadafora / Soul Media

Avon Valley Pumpkin Patch

Secure for yourself a pumpkin to impress, and enjoy seasonal fun for all ages.

until October 31, Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park, Keynsham, BS31 1TP, avonvalley.co.uk

Cotswold Farm Pumpkin Patch

There's plenty going on in the October half-term at Cotswold Farm Park to keep little ones entertained. Decorate your own pumpkin fresh from the patch, choose a fearsome face painting design and enjoy lots of other spooky activities. Open weekends in October and throughout half term (22nd – 31st October).

October 2-31 Cotswold Farm Park, Cheltenham cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/events/pick-up-a-pumpkin/

Spooky Pumpkin Trail

Take part in the trail around the museum, discover interesting historical facts about Hallowe'en traditions, rituals, and why we dress up today!

until November 1, Corinium Museum, Cirencester, coriniummuseum.org



