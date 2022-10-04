9 spectacular spooky things to do in Hampshire this Halloween
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
There is plenty of spooky fun to be had in Hampshire this Halloween; here are nine events and things to do in the county.
Spooky Halloween River Tour
Paddle up the river in a spooky canoe in the heart of darkness while your ghoulish guide regales you with haunting horror stories about the spirits that stalk the river. For extra fun, be sure to dress up in a scary costume. Tickets cost £34 per adult and £22 per child (from 18 months to 16 years old).
Where: New Forest Activities, Bailey's Hard, Beaulieu, Hampshire, SO42 7YF
When: Saturday 22nd to Monday 31st October 2022
More information: www.newforestactivities.co.uk/spooky-halloween-river-tour
Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin Picking is a fun way to get outside with the whole family during October; you can collect plump pumpkins ready to carve at home and turn into delicious and warming dishes. There are plenty of PYO Pumpkin farms in Hampshire; click here to find out when and where to visit them.
Exbury's Halloween Steam Railway
Climb aboard Exbury's Halloween Steam Railway this October half-term if you dare. You will be greeted by gruesome characters, and they will put on a delightfully creepy and comic show as the un-dead conductor takes you through the mysterious and spooky gardens. Tickets cost £7 per person; click here to book.
Where: Exbury, Southampton SO45 1AZ
When: October half-term, trains will be running at 45-minute intervals between 10:45 am and 15:45 pm
More information: www.exbury.co.uk/Halloween-Ghost-Train
Gothic Supper and Ghostly Tales at Chawton
Enjoy a sumptuous supper of three courses before gathering around a roaring fireplace to hear a succession of ghost stories that will chill your spine and make you second guess a flickering shadow or noise you may hear for the rest of the night.
Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton, Hampshire GU34 1SJ
When: Friday 14th and Friday 21st October 2022
More information: www.chawtonhouse.org/whats-on
Fright Night Fireworks at Funland
There will be three nights of spooktacular madness at Funland this October half-term. Explore a haunted asylum, tackle the Haunted Hospital maze and pick some pumpkins, all alongside the usual array of rides and an epic fireworks display to end the night. Tickets cost £15 per person.
Where: Funland Hayling Island, The Seafront, Hayling Island, Hampshire PO11 0AG
When: Saturday 22nd, Wednesday 26th and Saturday 29th October 2022
More information: www.funland.info/special-events
Halloween Pumpkin Shooting
This Halloween at New Forest Activities, you have the chance to hone your archery skills on a shooting range of pumpkins, ghouls, zombies, ghosts and werewolves. Tickets cost £27 per adult
and £15 per child (between 8 and 16 Years).
Where: Hazel Copse Farm Beaulieu, Hampshire, SO42 7WA
When: Saturday 22nd to Monday 31st October 2022
More information: www.newforestactivities.co.uk/halloween-archery
Haunted House Tour at Chawton
Tour the house that Jane Austen famously frequented and discover it in a whole new light this Halloween. Discover hidden clues, ghostly apparitions, atrocious crimes and unravel the shocking truths and history behind the genre of Gothic literature.
Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton, Hampshire GU34 1SJ
When: Monday 17th, Monday 24th and Monday 31st October 2022
More information: www.chawtonhouse.org/whats-on
BattleZone: Apocalypse!
New Forest Activities' highly popular Laser-tag is getting a spooky makeover for Halloween; descend upon the arena at dusk with your ghoulish combat team, complete a range of and brave the spooky atmosphere in a thoroughly fun and action-packed experience. Tickets cost £23 per person.
Where: New Forest Activities, Bailey's Hard, Bailey's Hard Lane, Beaulieu, Hampshire, SO42 7YF
When: Wednesday 26th to Sunday 30th October
More information: www.newforestactivities.co.uk/halloween-battlezone
Wizard Week at The Watercress Line
Young fans of Harry Potter won't want to miss the mischief and wonders of Wizard Week at The Watercress Line during the October half-term. They can dress up as their favourite scary character, ride aboard the Wizard express, witness some real-life magic tricks, stock up on all sorts of tasty sweets and snacks and much more.
Where: The Railway Station, Station Road, New Alresford, Hampshire SO24 9JG
When: Monday 24th to Sunday 30th October 2022
More information: www.watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week
