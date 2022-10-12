8 spooky events for Halloween 2022 in Norfolk

We've found all the terrifying delights happening across the county in October for Halloween.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with spooky events jumping out across Norfolk. From ghost walks to circuses, there's something for everyone's tastes. Just be warned, you may need to sleep with the light on after some of these!

Ghost Walks

Norwich

Various

Learn more about the macabre history of this fine city with a tour of some of its oldest and most haunted locations. Currently, they are running a River Walk and a Tour of Elm Hill every Thursday and Tuesday respectively. More options will be on the way throughout the autumn and winter. Why not prep for your visit and check out our favourite spooky myths and legends from the area.

Learn more

Primevil

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

14th - 31st October

Arguably the biggest Halloween fest in Norfolk, Primevil is not to be missed if you love the thrill of a scare. Entering their 12th year, they will have five experiences to choose from alongside street performers, a bar, and food vendors. Will you pick the Manor of Mayhem where a host of spooks have moved in? Or perhaps The Crypt where the bodies are piling high? Tickets are on sale now and this is an event sure to scare even the hardest of souls.

Learn more

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade

BeWILDerwood Norfolk

15th - 31st October

BeWILDerwood are putting on a wonderful family event where you can make your own lanterns and explore a mysterious story as you walk. Taking place after the sun goes down, the woods will come alive with all manner of magical beings and creatures.

Learn more

The Pumpkin House

Fakenham

22nd - 31st October

This family run farm comes alive in October with an amazing attraction made of a thousand pumpkins. Enjoy a walk through the woods to the main attraction which have been decorated with pumpkins and scarecrows.

Learn more

Find more pumpkin picking locations here

Halloween Spooktacular

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome

21st - 31st October

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac are returning to Great Yarmouth for an event where not everything is as it seems. Mysteries abound, unique characters, and daring dos are promised at this family friendly event at half term.

Learn more

The Ghosthunter's Mark

Burnham Deepdale

26th - 30th October

Welcome to Haunted Deepdale, an outdoor spooky, enchanted theatrical happening. A promenade performance for adults & children using storytelling, sound, and the great outside to tell stories of myths and ghosts of Norfolk.

Learn more

Poison and Potions

Pensthorpe Natural Park

22nd - 30th October

Get back to nature and be amazed with two great wildlife trails "perfect for ghouls and boys of all ages!" There will be an amazing number of activities and events for families to enjoy including pumpkin carving and crafts.

Learn more

Real Halloween

Bradmore Woods

29th - 30th October

Get a completely different feel for Halloween this year with an event organised by the Fairy Land Trust. A great family day out, you'll be able to marvel at the Pirate Pantomime, get dressed up in eco-friendly costumes, and meet the fairy king and queen.

Learn more