Stately Homes with Christmas Events in Hampshire 2021

Have a merry Victorian Christmas at The Vyne in Basingstoke this year - Credit: © National Trust Images/Virginia Langer

This festive season in Hampshire, explore the Christmas of yesteryear in decadently decorated stately homes and castles or enjoy a brisk winter walk while taking part in a Christmas themed adventure trail.

The Vyne

The former Tudor palace turned 17th-century family home will have the entire ground floor decked out in the style of a Victorian Christmas. Also, get the whole family to join Percy the Park Keeper and his cute and cuddly animal friends on the winter trail at The Vyne. Throughout December, this fun-packed self-guided tour will get you playing games, looking out for nature and completing activities.

Where: Vyne Rd, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9HL

When: Various dates from Saturday 27th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022

More information including pricing: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/christmas-at-the-vyne

Hinton Ampner

Step back in time to scenes from Christmas past at the beautiful country house of Hinton Ampner, with decorations inspired by fairytales and fables. To up the nostalgia factor, head to the traditional pop-up sweet shop held in the courtyard to revisit childhood favourite treats. All visits to Hinton Ampner this Christmas must be booked in advance.

Where: Hinton Ampner, Alresford SO24 0LA

When: From Saturday 27th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/christmas-at-hinton-ampner

A roaring fire in a traditionally decorated fireplace complete with Christmas stockings at Hinton Ampner - Credit: © National Trust Images / Oskar Proctor

Osbourne

Gather the family and embark on a festive adventure trail at the former royal residence of Queen Victoria. You'll uncover clues hidden around the grounds that reveal fun facts and Christmas traditions.

Where: York Ave, East Cowes PO32 6JX

When: Wednesday 27th November 2021 to Sunday 2nd January 2022

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/osborne-christmas-adventure-quest

Mottisfont

Winter inspired decorations will flow from the outside to the inside at Mottisfont this Christmas. Lanterns will hang glittering, trees will be adorned with baubles, and the mantlepieces will be decked out in festive floral and foliage displays. Also, see if you can spot little woodland creatures in amongst all the beautiful decorations.

Percy the Park Keepers winter adventure will also be taking place at Mottisfont.

Where: Mottisfont Ln, Mottisfont, Romsey SO51 0LP

When: Saturday 4th December to Monday 3rd January

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/christmas-at-mottisfont

Chawton

Jane Austen spent much of her time at Chawton, and this Christmas, you can explore the house fully decked out in traditional decorations and a rather cute addition of this year's installation - The 12 Knits of Christmas. You will also discover the tradition of gifting books at Christmas, where messages would have been written inside to the receiver.

There is also a selection of exciting Christmas crafting workshops, from festive photography to wreath making and Christmas embroidery. And after dark on the 3rd of December, in the spirit of A Christmas Carol, you can be spooked out by a retelling of The Old Nurse's Story by Elizabeth Gaskell. The story will unfold in three acts, and before the tale is weaved throughout the house, you can grab a glass of mulled wine and a tasty mince pie.

Visit Chawton after dark to wander through The Glimmering Gardens, a light trail that highlights the beauty of the Elizabeth Blackwell herb garden in the Walled Garden.

Where: Chawton, Alton GU34 1SJ

When: Various events taking place from Friday 26th November 2021 to Sunday 2nd January 2022

More information: www.chawtonhouse.org/christmas-at-chawton-house

Read more of the best Hampshire Christmas content here:

Magical Christmas markets in Hampshire 2021

The Watercress Line's Christmas train rides return to Hampshire

Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Hampshire 2021

Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Hampshire in 2021