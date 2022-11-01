Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Suffolk 2022
- Credit: David Spender / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Hampshire has some rather delightful events to check out
Portsmouth Indoor Christmas Market
This market is a great place to start your Christmas shopping and get into the festive mood, as it's quite early in November.
There will be over 100 business from around Hamsphire and further afeild showcasing festive wares all under cover at the Portsmouth Indoor Christmas Market.
Where: Mountbatten Centre, Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA
When: Sunday 13th November 2022
More information: eventbrite.co.uk
Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market
Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas markets in the entire country and is renowned across Europe too.
Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, you will find little wooden huts filled to the brim with gifts, decorations and festive food and drink.
On the opening night of the market, there will be a lantern parade where you can watch a procession of weird and wonderful home-crafted lanterns.
Where: 9 The Close, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9LS
When: Friday 18th November to Thursday 22nd December 2022
More information: winchester-cathedral.org.uk
Chawton House Christmas Fayre
If you're looking for a Christmas Market with a cosy feeling, then Chawton House's Christmas Fayre is the perfect destination, as the intimate setting of Edward Austen Knight’s stately home provides a beautiful backdrop to enjoy while browsing unique Christmas gifts and decorations.
Prebooking is essential for the Christmas Fayre.
Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton, Hampshire GU34 1SJ
When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November 2022
More information: chawtonhouse.org
Beaulieu Festive Fayre
The Beaulieu Festive Fayre is a truly magical day out for the whole family. While browsing for Christmas gifts and decorations, you will be delighted by live performances from traditional carol singers and performers on the bandstand.
Kids can also meet Santa, and there are plenty of options for food and drink, including afternoon tea and festive favourites such as mulled wine and mince pies.
Where: National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire SO42 7ZN
When: Friday 9th to Sunday 11th December 2022
More information: beaulieu.co.uk
Petersfield Christmas Festival Market
The popular Petersfield Christmas Festival returns this year with the usual festive fun of live music, fairground rides, a santa meet and greet all alongside a serious spot of yuletide shopping with over 100 stalls to explore.
Where: Petersfield Town Centre
When: Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December 2022
More information: petersfieldfest.com
