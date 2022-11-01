Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Suffolk 2022

Get ready to enjoy the festive hustle and bustle of the famous Winchester Christmas Market - Credit: David Spender / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Hampshire has some rather delightful events to check out





Portsmouth Indoor Christmas Market

This market is a great place to start your Christmas shopping and get into the festive mood, as it's quite early in November.

There will be over 100 business from around Hamsphire and further afeild showcasing festive wares all under cover at the Portsmouth Indoor Christmas Market.

Where: Mountbatten Centre, Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Sunday 13th November 2022

More information: eventbrite.co.uk





Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market

Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas markets in the entire country and is renowned across Europe too.

Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, you will find little wooden huts filled to the brim with gifts, decorations and festive food and drink.

On the opening night of the market, there will be a lantern parade where you can watch a procession of weird and wonderful home-crafted lanterns.

Where: 9 The Close, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9LS

When: Friday 18th November to Thursday 22nd December 2022

More information: winchester-cathedral.org.uk





Chawton House Christmas Fayre

If you're looking for a Christmas Market with a cosy feeling, then Chawton House's Christmas Fayre is the perfect destination, as the intimate setting of Edward Austen Knight’s stately home provides a beautiful backdrop to enjoy while browsing unique Christmas gifts and decorations.

Prebooking is essential for the Christmas Fayre.

Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton, Hampshire GU34 1SJ

When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: chawtonhouse.org





Beaulieu Festive Fayre

The Beaulieu Festive Fayre is a truly magical day out for the whole family. While browsing for Christmas gifts and decorations, you will be delighted by live performances from traditional carol singers and performers on the bandstand.

Kids can also meet Santa, and there are plenty of options for food and drink, including afternoon tea and festive favourites such as mulled wine and mince pies.

Where: National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire SO42 7ZN

When: Friday 9th to Sunday 11th December 2022

More information: beaulieu.co.uk





Petersfield Christmas Festival Market

The popular Petersfield Christmas Festival returns this year with the usual festive fun of live music, fairground rides, a santa meet and greet all alongside a serious spot of yuletide shopping with over 100 stalls to explore.

Where: Petersfield Town Centre

When: Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December 2022

More information: petersfieldfest.com





