From theatre shows to treasure trails and workshops to history talks, these are the best events in Hampshire this January...



Southampton Scavenger Hunt, around Southampton

When: Throughout January

How much: £14.99-£24.99

This outdoor treasure hunt is a fun way to get out and exercise in the fresh air. The hunt will lead you around the city taking in all its famous landmarks and explaining its history along the way. You are given a map, compass and clues to find your way along the route. If you are successful, you will reveal where to draw the X on your treasure map to show the location of your treasure.

ggtreasurehunts.com/pages/things-to-do-in-southampton



Secrets of the Civic Centre Guided Tour, SeaCity, Havelock Rd, Southampton, SO14 7FY

When: January 8

How much: £8

Join SeaCity learning officer Andy Skinner in exploring the history and importance of one of the city’s most incredible buildings – Southampton Civic Centre. Discover the fascinating tales of medieval knights, warfare and Romans that once roamed in the city. Be sure to meet at SeaCity Museum 10 minutes before the tour is due to start. Portions of the tour will be outside so wrap up warmly in suitable clothing and footwear.

seacitymuseum.co.uk

Enjoy fabulous fun at Everyone's Talking About Jamie, showing at the Mayflower Theatre - Credit: Matt Crockett



Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Mayflower Theatre, Commercial Rd, Southampton, SO15 1GE

When: January 4-8

How much: £24.50-£44.40

The smash-hit musical based on a true story is coming to Southampton, featuring Layton Williams, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, and TV’s Shobna Gulati as Ray, who reprise their roles from the acclaimed West End production. Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate, but soon finds the glamour of drag and becomes a fabulous star.

mayflower.org.uk



Kevin Clifton: Burn the Floor, The Anvil Arts, Churchill Way E, Basingstoke, RG21 7QR

When: January 14

How much: £39-£55, meet and greet £95

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide ballroom dance company Burn the Floor are back, and ready to shimmy the house down at The Anvil. This fiery, energetic and revolutionary ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading ballroom show. A mix of eclectic music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

anvilarts.org.uk



Mary Rose Platinum Ship Hall Experience, The Mary Rose, Main Road, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth PO1 3PY

When: January 14

How much: £300

Don’t miss this rare opportunity for the ultimate way to enjoy the Mary Rose, including access to areas within the museum and collection which have never before been accessible to visitors. The highlight of the tour is an exclusive, behind the scenes VIP tour into the Weston Ship Hall, home of King Henry VIII’s ship. Smell the timbers, experience incredible up-close views, and learn directly from the team of conservation experts.

maryrose.org



Winter Woodland Lights, Hawk Conservancy Trust, Andover, SP11 8DY

When: January 14-30

How much: £17.95-£19.50, child £11.95-£13.50

Brighten your January blues at this dazzling event, where the Hawk Conservancy Trust will become even more magical with beautiful illuminations and a live owl display set in a stunning, colourful woodland. Follow a captivating trail that celebrates the wonder of the woods and all that live within. Top off your trip with the finale, where the trees will come alive with lights, music, sound and, of course, the birds soaring into the sky.

hawk-conservancy.org



The 62 Group of Textile Artists, St Barbe Museum and Art Gallery, New St, Lymington, SO41 9BH

When: January 15-February 26

How much: £6, child £3

Exhibiting in Lymington for the first time this highly regarded group of textile artists work explores the working relationship that artists have with the world around them. It includes a special project by Emily Jo Gibbs, The Boat Builders, starring apprentices working at Berthon Boat Company. The museum and art gallery often has interesting workshops on for adults and children alike, so it’s well-worth seeing if you can attend one of these on your trip too.

stbarbe-museum.org.uk



Absolute Bowie, The Brook, Portswood Road, Portswood, Southampton SO17 3SD

When: January 15

How much: £16 advance, £18.50 on the door

There will only ever be one David Bowie – but Absolute Bowie, Europe’s finest David Bowie tribute continue to celebrate the life and music of the Starman. The five piece has toured all over Europe for the last eight years, faithfully performing the music of David Bowie with uncanny accuracy. Expect to be taken on a journey experiencing the different personas of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane through to The Thin White Duke and the late 1980s.

the-brook.com



Mindful Planting Workshop, Gabardine Bar, London Street, Basingstoke RG21 7PG

When: January 16

How much: £16

Is your New Year’s resolution to relax more? This workshop will help you unwind and connect with nature indoors in a mindful way. You will have the opportunity to choose which rooted indoor plant you’d like to plant and learn some interesting facts about it. From there, you’ll mix your own soil components together and plant your plant ready for its new home. The cost includes plant, soil, pot and paints to decorate this with.

growmywellbeing.co.uk

The Theatre Royal Winchester's Nobody is set to be moving and thought-provoking - Credit: Dan Tucker



Nobody, Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB

When: January 20-21

How much: £21, concessions, £16

Fast-moving and highly physical, Nobody explores the tension between our inner lives and how we make sense of the world around us. Packed with visual magic, the shape-shifting set create a constantly changing environment where nothing is quite what it seems. Motionhouse’s dance-circus style combines with mesmerising choreography to tell this uplifting story.

theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk