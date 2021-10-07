Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021
- Credit: designecologist / unsplash
Prepare to be dazzled this November as fireworks displays and bonfire night events are returning to Hampshire. Here are some highlights from around the county.
HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night
This slightly earlier event will take place during the October Half-term and is guaranteed to be fun for all the family. There will be hot food stalls, a funfair and the usual bonfire and fireworks display that the HMS Sultan Fireworks Night is famous for.
Where: HMS SULTAN, Military Road, Gosport, PO13 9XF
When: Thursday 28th October 2021 from 6 pm - 10.30 pm
Book Tickets: www.hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets
Light Up Winchester 2021
Light Up Winchester is an annual event organised by the Winchester Round Table, a community-focused charity, and unlike most firework display events, you can watch this one from the comfort of your own home or in the streets of Winchester.
Where: Winchester
When: Saturday 6th November at 7 pm
More information: www.winchesterbonfire.co.uk/the-evening
Fireworks at The Ageas Bowl
Back with a bang this year, the Fireworks party at The Ageas Bowl looks like it could be bigger than ever with a whole range of activities to delight the entire family. From copious food and drink stalls to an onsite funfair and competitions to the centrepiece fireworks display.
Where: Botley Rd, West End, Southampton SO30 3XH
When: Friday 5th November, gates open from 6 pm, Fireworks display starts at 7.30 pm
Book Tickets: www.eticketing.co.uk/ageasbowl
New Forest Fireworks Night
Get ready for a spectacular Guy Fawkes Night of fireworks, a huge bonfire, and so much more in the New Forest this 5th of November. Get your drinks from the 'Hop on Inn' double-decker bus bar, be delighted by fire performers and a funfair alongside live music performances and sensational food.
Where: Strawberry Fields, Boldre, Lymington, Southampton SO41 8PT
When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 4 pm
Book Tickets: www.seetickets.com/event/new-forest-fireworks-night
Petersfield Round Table Fireworks Display 2021
Celebrate 30 years of fireworks shows organised by the Petersfield Round Table with this upcoming extravaganza, filled with food, fun and fireworks. And as always, all proceeds raised from the sale of tickets will go to charitable causes within the community.
Where: Bell Hill Recreation Ground, Petersfield, GU32 3BU
When: Saturday 6th November from 5.30 pm to 7.45 pm
Book Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/petersfieldfireworks
Yarmouth Fireworks Evening
Gather at the square (responsibly!) and enjoy the November 5th festivities on offer. There will be a guy competition, entertainment, a torchlight parade and of course a big fireworks show to round out the evening.
Where: The Square, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41 0NP
When: Friday 5th November from 6 pm
More information: www.visitisleofwight.co.uk/whats-on/yarmouth-fireworks-evening
Fireworks Spectacular Basingstoke
Promising to be a bigger and better event than ever before, Hatch Warren Community Centre's annual fireworks display. Prepare for an exciting evening of music from local DJ Mark Halliday, tasty bites to eat from the food and drink stalls or a tipple from the licenced bar and plenty of entertainment to keep the kids occupied in the form of a funfair.
Where: Hatch Warren & Beggarwood Community Association’s Fireworks Spectacular, Basingstoke, RG22 4WX
When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 7.30 pm
Book tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hwca/fireworks-spectacular
These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing, but this may change; therefore, it is advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers on social media or the website links in case of any changes in circumstances.
