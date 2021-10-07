Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021

Published: 9:09 AM October 7, 2021

Prepare to be dazzled this November as fireworks displays and bonfire night events are returning to Hampshire. Here are some highlights from around the county.

HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night

This slightly earlier event will take place during the October Half-term and is guaranteed to be fun for all the family. There will be hot food stalls, a funfair and the usual bonfire and fireworks display that the HMS Sultan Fireworks Night is famous for.

Where: HMS SULTAN, Military Road, Gosport, PO13 9XF

When: Thursday 28th October 2021 from 6 pm - 10.30 pm

Book Tickets: www.hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets

Light Up Winchester 2021

Light Up Winchester is an annual event organised by the Winchester Round Table, a community-focused charity, and unlike most firework display events, you can watch this one from the comfort of your own home or in the streets of Winchester.

Where: Winchester

When: Saturday 6th November at 7 pm

More information: www.winchesterbonfire.co.uk/the-evening

Fireworks at The Ageas Bowl

Back with a bang this year, the Fireworks party at The Ageas Bowl looks like it could be bigger than ever with a whole range of activities to delight the entire family. From copious food and drink stalls to an onsite funfair and competitions to the centrepiece fireworks display.

Where: Botley Rd, West End, Southampton SO30 3XH

When: Friday 5th November, gates open from 6 pm, Fireworks display starts at 7.30 pm

Book Tickets: www.eticketing.co.uk/ageasbowl

New Forest Fireworks Night

Get ready for a spectacular Guy Fawkes Night of fireworks, a huge bonfire, and so much more in the New Forest this 5th of November. Get your drinks from the 'Hop on Inn' double-decker bus bar, be delighted by fire performers and a funfair alongside live music performances and sensational food.

Where: Strawberry Fields, Boldre, Lymington, Southampton SO41 8PT

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 4 pm

Book Tickets: www.seetickets.com/event/new-forest-fireworks-night

Petersfield Round Table Fireworks Display 2021

Celebrate 30 years of fireworks shows organised by the Petersfield Round Table with this upcoming extravaganza, filled with food, fun and fireworks. And as always, all proceeds raised from the sale of tickets will go to charitable causes within the community.

Where: Bell Hill Recreation Ground, Petersfield, GU32 3BU

When: Saturday 6th November from 5.30 pm to 7.45 pm

Book Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/petersfieldfireworks

Yarmouth Fireworks Evening

Gather at the square (responsibly!) and enjoy the November 5th festivities on offer. There will be a guy competition, entertainment, a torchlight parade and of course a big fireworks show to round out the evening.

Where: The Square, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41 0NP

When: Friday 5th November from 6 pm

More information: www.visitisleofwight.co.uk/whats-on/yarmouth-fireworks-evening

Fireworks Spectacular Basingstoke

Promising to be a bigger and better event than ever before, Hatch Warren Community Centre's annual fireworks display. Prepare for an exciting evening of music from local DJ Mark Halliday, tasty bites to eat from the food and drink stalls or a tipple from the licenced bar and plenty of entertainment to keep the kids occupied in the form of a funfair.

Where: Hatch Warren & Beggarwood Community Association’s Fireworks Spectacular, Basingstoke, RG22 4WX

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 7.30 pm

Book tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hwca/fireworks-spectacular

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing, but this may change; therefore, it is advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers on social media or the website links in case of any changes in circumstances.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

Jaw-dropping new James Bond cars come to Hampshire museum

6 secret hidden places on the Isle of Wight

5 beautiful autumn walks in the New Forest