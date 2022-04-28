Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Hampshire

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:37 AM April 28, 2022
Get ready to set sail upon the SS Shieldhall in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June

Get ready to set sail upon the SS Shieldhall in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June - Credit: Robert Pittman / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

To honour such a momentous occasion in British history, Hampshire is hosting a selection of events in June to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.


Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park

Feast on some delicious BBQ food courtesy of St James’s Church and enjoy a bouncy castle and other family entertainment on the evening of Thursday 2nd June in honour of her majesty's platinum jubilee.

Where: Hatch Grange, Chapel Road, Southampton, Hampshire, SO30 3FE

When: Thursday 2nd June 2022 from 6 pm to 10 pm 

More information: www.facebook.com/events/platinum-jubilee-picnic-in-the-park


Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday cruises

Steamship Shieldhall has a selection of three exciting Platinum Jubilee cruises to choose from.

On Friday the 3rd you can step aboard the Titanic-themed cruise that will take you through the history of the tragic vessel which left on her maiden voyage from Southampton 110 years.

On Saturday the 4th you can set sail with The Selsey Shantymen and explore the heart of the ship the impressive engine room with its original steam engines.

On Sunday the 5th, you can experience the "All things steam" cruise for an in-depth exploration of the ship's equipment from the engine room that houses the glorious steam engine to the bridge with traditional instruments.

Where: Sailing from Southampton to the Solent

When: Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.ss-shieldhall.co.uk/bookings/category/platinum-jubilee-bank-holiday-cruises


Queen Victoria's Family Day Out

In honour of the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee, you can experience a thoroughly royal day out at Osbourne which was formerly Queen Victoria's favourite seaside retreat. 

Join Queen Victoria and her husband Albert in a whole host of fun and games including sideshows such as Punch and Judy and fairground rides including a helter-skelter, swing boats and more. And don't forget to pack a delicious picnic to make it an even more delightful day out.

Where: Osbourne, York Avenue, East Cowes, PO32 6JT

When: Tuesday 31st May to Thursday 2nd June 2022 

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on/osborne-victorias-family-day-out


Whitchurch Silk Mill's Fifties Fete

Get transported back in time to the 50s at Whitchurch Silk Mill's Fifties Fete where there will be plenty of fun and game and music to get you dancing. Also, a professional reenactment group, the Pedlars and Petticoats will bring the whole event to life with authentic character performances!

Where: 28 Winchester Street, Whitchurch, Hampshire RG28 7AL

When: Friday 3rd June 2022 from 12 pm to 4 pm 

More information: www.whitchurchsilkmill.org.uk/event/jubilee-fifties-fete


Beacon Lighting

There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.


As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee


