Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Don't miss Hampton Court Palace's divine tulip display this spring

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:52 PM April 5, 2022
Discover the magic of the Hampton Court Palace Tulip Festival this spring

Discover the magic of the Hampton Court Palace Tulip Festival this spring - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

When John Skeleton wrote 'Hampton court hath the preeminence' in his poem Why come ye not to court? no truer words have been said.

And perhaps Hampton Court Palace hits peak preeminence during its annual Tulip Festival, for when the grounds come alive with the vibrant and plush plumage of the decadent Tulip, it certainly is a feast for the eyes.

One of the The Gardiners by Tessa Hayward surrounded by a flurry of vibrant tulips at Hampton Court Palace

One of the trio of bark sculptures that makes up The Gardiners by Tessa Hayward surrounded by a flurry of vibrant tulips at Hampton Court Palace - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

You can expect a show-stopping display of tulips at Hampton Court as 120,000 bulbs encompassing 60 different varieties have been planted on the grounds of the iconic palace! 

And as if there wasn't enough horticultural wizardry at this year's festival, there will also be over 60 rare, historical and specialist varieties inspired by Mary ll's famous 17th-century collection.  

Golden yellow Tulips at Hampton Court Palace

Golden yellow Tulips at Hampton Court Palace - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Access to the Tulip festival is included with standard admission tickets. If the family wants to get in on all the action, be sure to visit alongside the Hampton Court Palace Easter Egg Hunt, which runs from Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April, for an action-packed day out!

Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Tuesday 12th April to Monday 2nd May 2022 between 10 am and 5.30 pm

More information: www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace-tulip-festival-2022


Most Read

  1. 1 Anton Du Beke: 'I don't know if I'll return to Strictly this year'
  2. 2 Dom Joly: I've decided to take a DNA test
  3. 3 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
  1. 4 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
  2. 5 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 6 The Peak District locations in the Which top UK walks list
  4. 7 Margate has a starring role in Killing Eve season 4
  5. 8 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  6. 9 Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life
  7. 10 17 things to do in Essex this Easter

Read more of the best Surrey content here:

Exciting events celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Surrey

Is Denbies Wine Estate Britain's most Instagrammable vineyard?

Stunning signs of spring and where to find them in Surrey

Surrey Life
Surrey

Don't Miss

The new Lord of the Dance is frenetic and fabulous

Sussex Life

Why Michael Flatley’s new Lord of the Dance had Eastbourne’s Congress...

Karen Pasquali Jones

Author Picture Icon
Mother And Daughter Playing With Pet Dog In Waves On Beach Vacation

Competitions | Win

Win a holiday worth up to £1,000

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Easter Rumwell near Taunton

Somerset Life

WIN an Easter hamper worth £250

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

Cotswold Life

Interview with Cotswold contestant of Gordon Ramsay’s brand new series

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon