Don't miss Hampton Court Palace's divine tulip display this spring

When John Skeleton wrote 'Hampton court hath the preeminence' in his poem Why come ye not to court? no truer words have been said.

And perhaps Hampton Court Palace hits peak preeminence during its annual Tulip Festival, for when the grounds come alive with the vibrant and plush plumage of the decadent Tulip, it certainly is a feast for the eyes.

One of the trio of bark sculptures that makes up The Gardiners by Tessa Hayward surrounded by a flurry of vibrant tulips at Hampton Court Palace - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

You can expect a show-stopping display of tulips at Hampton Court as 120,000 bulbs encompassing 60 different varieties have been planted on the grounds of the iconic palace!

And as if there wasn't enough horticultural wizardry at this year's festival, there will also be over 60 rare, historical and specialist varieties inspired by Mary ll's famous 17th-century collection.

Golden yellow Tulips at Hampton Court Palace - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Access to the Tulip festival is included with standard admission tickets. If the family wants to get in on all the action, be sure to visit alongside the Hampton Court Palace Easter Egg Hunt, which runs from Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April, for an action-packed day out!

Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Tuesday 12th April to Monday 2nd May 2022 between 10 am and 5.30 pm

More information: www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace-tulip-festival-2022





