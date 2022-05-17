Harewood House to host four day food festival over Jubilee weekend

The Great British Food Festival is back this year at Harewood House over the four day Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, on 2nd-5th June

The event, now in it’s 8th year at Harewood House, near Leeds is embracing all things Jubilee for the event, Dan Maycock, one of the organising team said ‘We are looking forward to being back in Yorkshire and for a special Jubilee food festival, we always go big on the bunting but this year we have some fun extras like a tea dance, Morris dancing, street party style seating and a special cake competition’.



Dan added that they have lot’s of great food and drink from Yorkshire and further afield ‘We have over 100 stalls coming to Harewood, lots of local produce and some artisans coming from all over the UK. International street food and lots of bars so you can sit on the lovely lawns with a nice drink enjoying the live music’.



There is entertainment for all the family throughout the bank holiday weekend, including free circus skills, a ‘wacky races’ area, children’s rides and kids cookery lessons. For the adults, they have a main chef demo stage with top chefs, BBQ stage and a Bake stage for any budding bakers out there.



There will also be fantastic live music throughout the day with a play list packed full of top bands, so you can do some shopping, grab some food and then have a well-earned relax with a local beer (or two) listening to some great live entertainment.



The events is the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out where the whole family can get together to celebrate the Jubilee. Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for more details and tickets.