Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience comes to Arley Hall

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:59 PM October 12, 2021   
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, Fever is coming to Arley Hall and Gardens

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, Fever is coming to Arley Hall and Gardens - Credit: Warner Bros

Enter the Forbidden Forest, and encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifﬂers - and many more as Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience comes to Arley Hall and Gardens.

The new family experience -  created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment -  will make its debut at the historic Cheshire estate. As evening falls, visitors make their way through the woodland and follow the illuminated path, they will discover wonderful surprises, some of their most favourite moments from the Harry Potter films. 

Set in the beautiful woodland at Arley Hall & Gardens, this night-time trail experience has been created by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators. The adventure should take you an hour to an hour and a half to complete and there's also a chance to pick up some official Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise form the on-site shop. 

This event is the only one of it's kind taking place in the UK this year, so expect to be vying for tickets with Harry Potter fans from across the country now that the Covid restrictions have been lifted. The October and November dates are selling out fast, but the high demand has prompted the organisers to extend the run for an additional two weeks into mid- December.

In addition to taking part this this unique event, you can also do your  bit to help the environment; The Harry Potter Forest Experience has entered into a partnership with Forest Carbon, where guests can make an optional donation of £3.50 which will contribute to a unique project especially developed to support the creation of new woodland areas in the UK. The money raised so far has allowed the project to pledge the planting of over 12,000 trees .

October 16-December 15, Arley Hall and Gardens, hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.   

Cheshire Life

