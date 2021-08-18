Great British Garden Party comes to Hertfordshire this September

Published: 3:53 PM August 18, 2021

Mary Berry, president of the National Garden Scheme, has opened her garden in support of its charities for over 20 years - Credit: Sussie Bell and Selina Lake

We all love a garden party, so why not host one to support charities that look after us when we need it most? Phillipa Pearson shows you how...

Last September, and despite all the challenges of restrictions, the National Garden Scheme’s first ever Great British Garden Party fundraiser showed just how resourceful and innovative people can be.

In Hertfordshire and across the country garden owners opened their gates to visitors, friends and family and raised almost £40,000 for some of the most important and best-loved nursing and health charities in the UK.

The NGS Great British Garden Party is now an annual event taking place in September and everyone can get involved, whether your garden is small or large.

The official Great British Garden Party week is Saturday, September 4 to Sunday, September 12, but you can choose any day across the summer that is best for you to host a party.

And what you do is up to you, as Mary Berry, president of the NGS, explains: ‘You can invite people at any time of day. It could be afternoon tea, a glass of prosecco at six o'clock or even a plant sale by the front gate.'



Joining the Great British Garden Party is simple. Sign up on the NGS website and you’ll find lots of resources including colourful invitations, tips on how to boost your fundraising, recipes, and inspirational ideas to help you on your way.

Rebecca Fincham of St Albans is a member of the Hertfordshire NGS volunteer team and has been inspired to open her garden for the event.

Earlier this year Rebecca, a professional gardener, moved house and over the summer and early autumn she will invite friends and neighbours, new and old, to see her new garden – and to drink tea, eat cake, and buy plants and books to raise money for the NGS.

The garden she has inherited was owned by the same people for over 60 years and is full of interesting plants, but has scope for new ideas and planting schemes.

Rebecca hopes the relaxed Great British Garden Party will be a chance to bring people together to raise money for the NGS and in turn celebrate the garden as it is, before she sets about making it her own.

‘I was attracted to the house as it’s one of the few in the area with a reasonable sized garden,’ she explains. 'And it’s my first garden with an actual lawn, not just concrete. The event will also be a lovely excuse to invite old neighbours around and new ones, plus friends, as lockdown has so far made it tricky to do so. I’m also looking forward to selling some of the too many books I’ve brought with me!’



By hosting a Great British Garden Party you will be raising vital funds to help the NGS support many nursing and health charities, so do consider taking part this year.

Hertfordshire NGS joint county organiser Kate Stuart-Smith summed it up: ‘It’s a lovely fundraiser to host as you can invite as many or as few people as you want to. And it’s the perfect occasion after lockdown to meet with friends, family, neighbours and your community.'

Great British Garden Party takes place Saturday, September 4 to Sunday, September 12; To host a party, sign up here; ngs.org.uk

