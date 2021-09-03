7 of the best Cornish Heritage Open Days in 2021
We've picked seven amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this month, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 10th and 19th of September.
This year, Cornwall has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
Bodmin Keep
Where: Bodmin, PL31 1EG
When: 11th, 10am - 4:30pm
Booking: Visit must be pre-booked.
Explore a vast collection at Cornwall's Army Museum, learning all about Emily Hobhouse, the Boer War, and many other parts of history. Families can also pick up a copy of the Top Ten trail to add more to their visit.
Godolphin House & Gardens
Where: Helston, TR13 9RE
When: Talks on 10th and 19th, 11am and 2pm. Walks on 13th and 16th, 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Booking: Essential for walks and talks, gardens open all week with no booking
Gain insights about how Goldophin and the surrounding landscape have been shaped over the centuries by the descendants of the men who mined it. The National Trust are putting on a handful of talks and walks to help you get to know the area.
Liskeard Unlocked - Bees and Beekeeping
Where: Liskeard, PL14 6BW
When: 10th, 2:30pm
Booking: No booking required
Local beekeeper, Dale Wood, will be leading a talk about the importance of these pollinators and how we can support them. Whether you're interested in starting your own hive or just curious about these amazing insects, this is one you don't want to miss.
Liskeard Unlocked - The Pipewell
Where: Liskeard
When: 11th, 10am - 2pm
Booking: No booking required
Over the years, the pure springs that fill this well have had many superstitions associated with them from the fact that they will never run dry, to causing 'marital harmony' when drunk. The gates that protect the well will be open so that you can appreciate the architecture as well as the waters, with a guide on hand to point out notable sights.
St Lawrence’s Church
Where: Bodmin, PL31 2QH
When: 10th - 19th via appointment
Booking: Must book before the 9th September
Whilst St Lawrence's Hospital was demolished in the years after its closure, the asylum church survives to this day for services. You'll be able to explore to your heart's content both inside and out. If you're feeling musical, there will also be the option to play the organ.
Trengwainton Garden
Where: Penzance, TR20 8RZ
When: 12th, 10:30am - 5pm
Booking: Preferred, closes the 11th September
Wander the paths and enjoy the views of not just unusual flora, but out across the water too at Trengwainton. With more than 25 acres, there are some amazing hidden gems at this National Trust spot.
Wheal Martyn Clay Works
Where: St Austell, PL26 8XG
When: 18th, 10am - 5pm
Booking: Preferred, closes the 17th September
It wouldn't be a week of cultural and heritage celebration without Wheal Martyn being involved. The team are putting on a fun-packed festival with events such as foraging walks, Cornish language classes, and a Buccawidden piskie trail.