Heritage Open Days 2022: 20 of the best events in Cornwall
- Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey
We've picked 20 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.
This year, Cornwall has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
Bodmin Keep
Cornwall's Army Museum, PL31 1EG
Saturday 10 September: 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm
There will be special guided tours of the museums collections stores, which aren't normally open to the public and the main area will be open for free.
Most Read
- 1 Farewell to Cornwall's most famous doctor
- 2 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
- 3 Best places to visit on the Essex coast
- 4 Why you should move to Morecambe
- 5 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
- 6 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 7 Why you should move to Melbourne
- 8 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 9 Seafood restaurants in Devon: 10 of the best places to go
- 10 10 things to do in Yorkshire during the Bank Holiday weekend
St Lawrence’s Church
Fiveways, Bodmin, PL31 2QH
Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: Open during daylight hours.
A unique opportunity to explore Cornwall's asylum church-inside and outside. You can even have a go at playing the organ.
St Andrew’s Church
Calstock, Callington, PL18 9SG
Sunday 18 September: 10:30am - 1pm
Visitors will be able to see the church bells in action and perhaps try to ring a bell. There will be a linked event at Pillaton where visitors will be able to see the bells in the tower. There will also be displays in the church.
No booking required
Gribbin Daymark
Menabilly, Polridmouth, PL23 1HW
Sunday 11 September: 11am - 5pm
Come and climb the Gribbin Daymark near Fowey for fantastic views out to sea and over the Cornish countryside.
No booking required
Godolphin
Godolphin House & Gardens, TR13 9RE
Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am -5pm
Godolphin is celebrating its mining history with a series of guided walks and themed talks. Discover how Godolphin was built with riches made from mining and learn more about this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Lizard Wireless Station
Marconi Bungalow, The Lizard, TR12 7AP
Sunday 11 September: 11am - 3pm
A day of discovery to explore the history of Marconi’s astounding invention in wireless communication right through to present day radio.
No booking required
Predanack Anti Aircraft Museum and Heritage Centre
St. Helena, Ruan Minor, TR12 7LH
Saturday 17 September: 10am - 4pm
Visitors can see the original site built to defend Predannack Airfield during WWII, including the Command Centre, equipment and some of the weapons and vehicles of that era.
No booking required
Cyprus Well
2 Ridgegrove Hill, Launceston, PL15 8BT
Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 2pm
Visit the home of Cornish poet, Charles Causley CBE, recipient of the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry, revered poet, friend of Ted Hughes & Siegfried Sassoon and Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, who lived in Launceston for most of his life.
No booking required
Southgate Arch
Southgate Street, Launceston, PL15 9DP
Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am - 2pm
Southgate Arch is the only remaining Medieval gateway of the three original gated entries into the old walled town of Launceston and also formed part of the old town wall. It was used as a prison between 1381 and 1884.
No booking required
Liskeard Unlocked - Arts and Crafts Open Studios
Homestead, Looedown, PL14 6RD
Friday 9 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 5pm
Range of beautiful arts and crafts created by Liskeard’s innovative Market Makers group in a historical farmyard setting – free cream tea for all visitors.
No booking required
Liskeard Unlocked
Various locations in Liskeard
Various dates
There will be walks, talks, exhibitions and the chance to see behind doors which are usually closed. And, it’s all FREE. This year the theme is Astounding Inventions.
Trerice
Newquay, TR8 4PG
Thursday 15 September: 10:30am - 4:30pm (last entry 4pm)
Spend a day discovering Trerice, an Elizabethan manor on a Cornish scale. Explore the fascinating house and collection, relax and play in the charming garden. With plenty of hands on activities, there are lots for all ages to see and do.
No booking required
Trengwainton Garden
Madron, Penzance, TR20 8RZ
Sunday 11 September - Monday 12 September: 10am - 5pm
Enjoy free entry to this tranquil, wooded garden with its rare plants, walled kitchen garden (built to the dimensions of Noah's Ark) and sea views.
No booking required
Kresen Kernow
Little Vauxhall, Redruth, TR15 1AS
Saturday 10 September, Tuesday 13 September, Thursday 15 September: 10am, 12pm, 2pm (only on Saturday)
A behind-the-scenes tours at Kresen Kernow, and the chance to view documents relating to astounding inventions from Cornwall's past.
Moseley Heritage Museum
Tumblydown Farm, TR15 3TA
Friday 9 September - Saturday 10 September: 10am -4:30pm
Discover vintage toys and trains, narrow gauge mine train rides, Mining displays, and more.
No booking required
St Odulph’s Church
Pillaton, Saltash, PL12 6QS
Sunday 18 September: 2pm - 4pm
Visitors will be able to climb the tower steps to see the bells at close quarters. Visits to the tower roof may also be possible. This event is linked to a similar event at Calstock Church.
No booking required
Wheal Martyn Clay Works
Carthew, St Austell, PL26 8XG
Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 5pm
Wheal Martyn’s free weekend of events celebrates our local clay country history and culture. Come along and join in with some of the activities on offer for the weekend including crafts, walks, and much more.
No booking required
Shaped in Slate
Trevena & Tintagel Women's Institute hall, Catherine John's Gift House, Tintagel, PL34 0DB
Saturday 17 September - Sunday 18 September: 11am - 4pm
This free pop-up exhibition showcases the 1992 roof restoration of National Trust's Tintagel Old Post Office - a major conservation project which involved repairing the Tudor roof, before relaying the slates in their original wonky position.
No booking required
Antony House
Ferry Lane, Torpoint, PL11 2QA
Tuesday 13 September - Thursday 15 September: Tours start at 2pm. (House Open 12:30pm - 4:30pm / Last entry at 4pm)
An informal illustrated talk on the building and evolution of Antony House.
Maker Heights
Millbrook, Torpoint, PL10 1LA
Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: Times to be confirmed
The Rame Conservation Trust will offer guided walking tours of Redoubt No. 4 (Grenville Battery) and Redoubt No. 5.