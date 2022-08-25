Heritage Open Days 2022: 20 of the best events in Cornwall

We've picked 20 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.

Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.

This year, Cornwall has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.

Bodmin Keep

Cornwall's Army Museum, PL31 1EG

Saturday 10 September: 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm

There will be special guided tours of the museums collections stores, which aren't normally open to the public and the main area will be open for free.

Booking preferred

St Lawrence’s Church

Fiveways, Bodmin, PL31 2QH

Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: Open during daylight hours.

A unique opportunity to explore Cornwall's asylum church-inside and outside. You can even have a go at playing the organ.

Booking required

St Andrew’s Church

Calstock, Callington, PL18 9SG

Sunday 18 September: 10:30am - 1pm

Visitors will be able to see the church bells in action and perhaps try to ring a bell. There will be a linked event at Pillaton where visitors will be able to see the bells in the tower. There will also be displays in the church.

No booking required

Gribbin Daymark

Menabilly, Polridmouth, PL23 1HW

Sunday 11 September: 11am - 5pm

Come and climb the Gribbin Daymark near Fowey for fantastic views out to sea and over the Cornish countryside.

No booking required

Godolphin

Godolphin House & Gardens, TR13 9RE

Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am -5pm

Godolphin is celebrating its mining history with a series of guided walks and themed talks. Discover how Godolphin was built with riches made from mining and learn more about this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Booking required

Lizard Wireless Station

Marconi Bungalow, The Lizard, TR12 7AP

Sunday 11 September: 11am - 3pm

A day of discovery to explore the history of Marconi’s astounding invention in wireless communication right through to present day radio.

No booking required

Heritage Open Days 2022 - Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey

Predanack Anti Aircraft Museum and Heritage Centre

St. Helena, Ruan Minor, TR12 7LH

Saturday 17 September: 10am - 4pm

Visitors can see the original site built to defend Predannack Airfield during WWII, including the Command Centre, equipment and some of the weapons and vehicles of that era.

No booking required

Cyprus Well

2 Ridgegrove Hill, Launceston, PL15 8BT

Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 2pm

Visit the home of Cornish poet, Charles Causley CBE, recipient of the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry, revered poet, friend of Ted Hughes & Siegfried Sassoon and Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, who lived in Launceston for most of his life.

No booking required

Southgate Arch

Southgate Street, Launceston, PL15 9DP

Friday 9 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am - 2pm

Southgate Arch is the only remaining Medieval gateway of the three original gated entries into the old walled town of Launceston and also formed part of the old town wall. It was used as a prison between 1381 and 1884.

No booking required

Liskeard Unlocked - Arts and Crafts Open Studios

Homestead, Looedown, PL14 6RD

Friday 9 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 5pm

Range of beautiful arts and crafts created by Liskeard’s innovative Market Makers group in a historical farmyard setting – free cream tea for all visitors.

No booking required

Liskeard Unlocked

Various locations in Liskeard

Various dates

There will be walks, talks, exhibitions and the chance to see behind doors which are usually closed. And, it’s all FREE. This year the theme is Astounding Inventions.

Learn more

Trerice

Newquay, TR8 4PG

Thursday 15 September: 10:30am - 4:30pm (last entry 4pm)

Spend a day discovering Trerice, an Elizabethan manor on a Cornish scale. Explore the fascinating house and collection, relax and play in the charming garden. With plenty of hands on activities, there are lots for all ages to see and do.

No booking required

Trengwainton Garden

Madron, Penzance, TR20 8RZ

Sunday 11 September - Monday 12 September: 10am - 5pm

Enjoy free entry to this tranquil, wooded garden with its rare plants, walled kitchen garden (built to the dimensions of Noah's Ark) and sea views.

No booking required

Heritage Open Days 2022 - Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey

Kresen Kernow

Little Vauxhall, Redruth, TR15 1AS

Saturday 10 September, Tuesday 13 September, Thursday 15 September: 10am, 12pm, 2pm (only on Saturday)

A behind-the-scenes tours at Kresen Kernow, and the chance to view documents relating to astounding inventions from Cornwall's past.

Booking required

Moseley Heritage Museum

Tumblydown Farm, TR15 3TA

Friday 9 September - Saturday 10 September: 10am -4:30pm

Discover vintage toys and trains, narrow gauge mine train rides, Mining displays, and more.

No booking required

St Odulph’s Church

Pillaton, Saltash, PL12 6QS

Sunday 18 September: 2pm - 4pm

Visitors will be able to climb the tower steps to see the bells at close quarters. Visits to the tower roof may also be possible. This event is linked to a similar event at Calstock Church.

No booking required

Wheal Martyn Clay Works

Carthew, St Austell, PL26 8XG

Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 5pm

Wheal Martyn’s free weekend of events celebrates our local clay country history and culture. Come along and join in with some of the activities on offer for the weekend including crafts, walks, and much more.

No booking required

Shaped in Slate

Trevena & Tintagel Women's Institute hall, Catherine John's Gift House, Tintagel, PL34 0DB

Saturday 17 September - Sunday 18 September: 11am - 4pm

This free pop-up exhibition showcases the 1992 roof restoration of National Trust's Tintagel Old Post Office - a major conservation project which involved repairing the Tudor roof, before relaying the slates in their original wonky position.

No booking required

Antony House

Ferry Lane, Torpoint, PL11 2QA

Tuesday 13 September - Thursday 15 September: Tours start at 2pm. (House Open 12:30pm - 4:30pm / Last entry at 4pm)

An informal illustrated talk on the building and evolution of Antony House.

Booking required

Maker Heights

Millbrook, Torpoint, PL10 1LA

Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: Times to be confirmed

The Rame Conservation Trust will offer guided walking tours of Redoubt No. 4 (Grenville Battery) and Redoubt No. 5.

Booking required