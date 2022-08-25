Heritage Open Days 2022: 21 family friendly events in Devon
- Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey
We've picked 21 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.
This year, Devon has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
The Exe Valley Line
Barnhay, Bampton, EX16 9NG
Thursday 15 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am - 4pm
A special exhibition of a working model of the Bampton railway station, with a display of photographs.
No booking required
Arlington Court & The National Trust Carriage Museum
Arlington, Barnstaple, EX31 4LP
Saturday 17 September - Sunday 18 September: 1000-1600
Intriguing Regency house and impressive collection of horse-drawn vehicles, set in a picturesque garden and wider estate.
No booking required
Winsford Cottage Hospital
The Winsford Centre, Halwill Junction, Beaworthy, EX21 5XU
Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am - 4pm
The Landmark Trust have lovingly restored Winsford Cottage Hospital in Halwill Junction. Designed by Arts & Crafts architect CFA Voysey, it has been at the heart of its community for over 100 years.
Bookworms Make Astounding Inventions
7 Cathedral Close, Exeter, EX1 1EZ
Saturday 17 September: 10:30am - 12pm
Bookworms will be exploring the astounding Inventions of the Great Exhibition in 1851 to celebrate Heritage Open Week. Come and see the collection and get creative making an astounding invention of your own.
Castle Drogo
Drewsteignton, Exeter, EX6 6PB
Thursday 15 September: 10am - 5pm
High above the Teign Gorge on the edge of Dartmoor stands Castle Drogo. Reminiscent of a medieval fortress the castle was designed and built between 1910 and 1930 by renowned architect Sir Edwin Lutyens for self-made millionaire Julius Drewe.
No booking required
Clyston Mill on the Killerton Estate
Broadclyst, Exeter, EX5 3EW
Friday 9 September - Saturday 10 September, Friday 16 September - Saturday 17 September: 1300-1600
Step back in time to discover how Victorian engineering harnessed the power of water in this historic mill.
No booking required
Bill Douglas Cinema Museum
The Old Library, University of Exeter, EX4 4SB
Saturday 10 September: 3:30pm - 4:30pm
The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum is the leading museum of moving image history in the UK, with over 86,000 artefacts telling the story of cinema. Enjoy a guided tour of the museum and its collections by the Curator. The museum is open everyday and is free to enter.
Killerton House
Killerton, Exeter, EX5 3LE
Friday 9 September - Saturday 10 September: House 11am - 4pm with last entry at 3.30pm; Gardens and Park 10am-5pm.
Enjoy Killerton's glorious landscaped garden, extensive parkland, fine 18th-century house and unique fashion collection.
No booking required
Make a Kaleidoscope
Devon & Exeter Institution, 7 Cathedral Close, Exeter, EX1 1EZ
Saturday 10 September: 10:30am - 12pm
Consider yourself a budding inventor? Visit their display about early science and invention, and enjoy a fun-filled workshop event.
Poltimore House
Poltimore, Exeter, EX4 0AU
Sunday 18 September: 11am - 3pm
Entry to Poltimore House (grade II*) with exibits around it's history from the 1550s.
No booking required
Powderham Castle
Powderham, Kenton , Exeter, EX6 8JQ
Sunday 11 September - Sunday 18 September: 10am - 5pm
Discover Powderham Castle and experience 600 years of fascinating history in the magical family home of the Earl of Devon. This Heritage Open Day, experience exclusive tours, talks, trails and exhibitions and explore the scenic grounds .
Printmaking Heritage Day
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, EX4 3LS
Saturday 17 September: 1100-1500
Printmaking is one of the oldest forms of reproduction of text and image, and some of our presses are over 100 years old. Have a go at various techniques and see how traditional processes are being used in contemporary ways.
No booking required
Raising The Roof at Exeter Cathedral
Exeter Cathedral, EX1 1HS
Tuesday 13 September - Friday 16 September: Organ and Library Tour 2pm
Book a free tour of Exeter Cathedral and discover the Astounding Inventions like the vaulting that holds the roof up and the organ. There will also be a chance to learn about inventions in the library and modern technology helping us look after the
The Ilfracombe Museum Invention Trail
Ilfracombe, EX34 8AF
Saturday 17 September: 10am - 5pm
Join the museum for an invention trail, highlighting innovation of both the everyday and the unusual, and a local research extravaganza, where any query into local history can be asked and answered.
Clock Tower tour and Lego train
St. Leonard's Tower, Newton Abbot, TQ12 1EX
Saturday 17 September: 10am - 1pm
Explore Newton Abbot's medieval tower as you immerse yourself in 800 years of history. Then try your hand at being an engineer as you help to build a working train out of Lego and learn about the impact of the railways on the town.
No booking required
Newton Abbot Museum and family crafts
Newton Abbot, TQ12 1JQ
Saturday 17 September: Museum is open from 9:30am - 1:30pm, the craft drop-in session runs from 10am - 1pm
Come and explore Newton Abbot Museum with an astounding inventors trail available throughout the week. On the Saturday there will be a FREE drop-in inventors based family craft session in the museum.
No booking required
Sausages, Cider and Steam
The Robey Trust Ltd, The Works, Tavistock, PL19 9RQ
Saturday 17 September: 11am - 5pm
The Robey Trust presents ‘Sausages, Cider & Steam’, a few hours exploring a blissful heritage engineering workshop packed full of vintage machinery in full swing! A nostalgic mix of steam of all varieties with the best of the British summer BBQ
No booking required
Tavistock Guildhall Family Fun Day
Tavistock, PL19 0AE
Saturday 17 September: 10am - 4pm
Tavistock Guildhall will be hosting a fun family day
No booking required
Knightshayes
Tiverton, EX16 7RQ
Saturday 10 September: Open 10am - 5pm, Tours throughout day. House closes at 3:30pm
There is the chance to explore the history and heritage of Knightshayes with a series of bespoke tours exploring the site. The team are also running a series of pop up opportunities to meet members of the gardens team, giving visitors the chance to ask questions! We will have a number of games and bespoke opportunities for play within the gardens
Book on the day at reception
Tiverton Museum of Mid Devon Life - From Lace to Space!
Beck's Square, Tiverton, EX16 6PJ
Saturday 10 September: 10am - 4pm, Object handling 10am - 12pm and 1pm-3pm (drop-in)
Follow the journey of Tiverton’s Heathcoat factory, from its revolutionary lace making beginnings, through wartime production of shell casings, parachutes and net for gas masks, to its state of the art work on NASA’s Mars 2020 mission.
No booking required
Buckland Abbey
Yelverton, PL20 6EY
Saturday 10 September - Sunday 11 September: 10am- 4:30pm
Hundreds of years ago, Cistercian monks chose this tranquil valley as the perfect spot in which to worship, farm their estate and trade. The Abbey, which was later converted into a house, now combines furnished rooms with museum galleries bringing to life the story of how seafaring adventurers Sir Richard Grenville and Sir Francis Drake changed the shape of Buckland Abbey and the fate of England.
No booking required