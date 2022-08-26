Heritage Open Days 2022: 15 family friendly events in Dorset

We've picked 15 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.

Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.

This year, Dorset has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.

Beaminster Museum

Beaminster, DT8 3NB

10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18 September: 1030 - 1600

Beaminster Museum is a converted chapel in the heart of West Dorset, taking you on a journey deep into the history of a small market town and its nearby villages. Lots to see, hear and do for all ages, from present times to 170 million years ago.

No booking required

Bridport Museum

Bridport, DT6 3NR

17 September: 1000 - 1300

Come and explore the Museum with interactive displays and captivating stories, based in one of Bridport’s oldest buildings.

No booking required

Bridport Town Hall

Market House, Bridport, DT6 3LF

9 -10 and 12 - 17 September: 1000 - 1600

A former courthouse, this listed Georgian Town Hall holds a significant collection of paintings by Fra Newbery (former Director of Glasgow School of Art). The paintings depict aspects of the town's history, particularly the rope and net industry. Memorabilia from HMS Bridport (both ships) is also displayed. Audio Guides and Children's activities will be available.

No booking required

Highcliffe Castle

Highcliffe, Christchurch, BH23 4LE

12 September: 1000 - 1600 (Last entry 1500). Guided Tours: 1100, 1200, 1300 and 1400

Visit Highcliffe Castle for free during this one day special event and see this Grade I listed mansion, situated on the cliff top, with spectacular views across the Solent to the Isle of Wight and go behind the scenes on guided tours.

Booking required

The Keep Military Museum

Dorchester, DT1 1RN

18 September: 1000 - 1630

Join the team with a new guide to the museum building alongside our exhibits and see the evolution of The Keep from barracks to regimental museum.

No booking required

Woodsford Castle

Woodsford, Dorchester, DT2 8AS

17 - 18 September: 1000-1600

Woodsford Castle is the surviving part of a 14th-century castle, a rambling wing of great interest and charm, deep in Hardy country just outside Dorchester. Its roof has one of the largest expanses of thatch in the county.

Booking required

Coade Stone Showcase

Belmont, Pound Street, Lyme Regis, DT7 3HZ

10 - 11 September: 1000 - 1600

Did you know that Belmont Lyme Regis once belonged to a remarkable businesswoman, Mrs Eleanor Coade whose famous artificial stonewares transformed late-18th-century architecture, & later to author John Fowles?

Booking required

Castleton Waterwheel Museum

Sherborne, DT9 3RX

17 - 18 September: 1130 - 1530

Castleton Waterwheel Museum, also known as Sherborne Steam & Waterwheel Centre, brings alive the history of the supply of drinking water to Sherborne and surrounding villages. The large waterwheel and Hindley steam engine will be running along with a variety of stationary engines. A picnic area, tea and coffee will be available all day.

No booking required

Dunshay Manor

Swanage, BH19 3EB

17 - 18 September: 1000 - 1600

On Saturday 17th September Dunshay will be hosting a 'New Wave' event, aimed at young people aged between 18 & 25. This event has been created by young people for young people and will focus on the building's artistic connection. Demonstrations and hands-on activities laid on by artists in different media will form the basis of this event.

Booking required

Clavell Tower

Kimmeridge Bay, Wareham, BH20 5PE

17 - 18 September: 1000 - 1600

Clavell Tower is a circular tower high on the cliffs above Kimmeridge Bay on this Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, above one of Dorset's most striking bays. A rare chance to see inside this well-loved landmark, normally let for holidays.

Booking required

Lulworth Castle and Park

East Lulworth, Wareham, BH20 5QS

14 - 15 September: 1030 - 1600

Walk in the footsteps of Royalty as you explore the 17th Century Castle. Discover the stunning landscapes, beautiful 18th Century Roman Catholic Chapel and unrivalled views from the Castle tower. Enjoy the woodland walks and children's playground and some takeaway refreshments in the Castle Tearoom. Children can Hunt the Bat in the Castle and Hunt the Squirrel in the Park.

No booking required

Scotland Farm

Norden, Corfe Castle, Wareham, BH20 5DY

10 - 11 September: 1400 - 1500

The guided tours of the barn at Scotland Farm on Hartland Heath near Corfe Castle will include many stories. Stories about carts, wagons, horses, donkeys, Devon Reds, and the cart used as a bus in France. Come and find out about ash hurdles, ash finials, and Terry's record for the fastest-selling bird box in history.

No booking required

Allendale House

Wimborne, BH21 1AS

10 - 11 September: 1000 - 1600

With the House’s connection to the railway, come and view a scale replica model of Wimborne’s former railway system, skillfully built, and maintained by Wimborne Railway Society. Watch as the trains move to and fro with the enthusiasts on hand to answer your questions. Try your hand at train driving with models specially devised for your interactive enjoyment. There will also be information boards, exhibitions, a tearoom, and tours of the iconic Wimborne building.

No booking required

Museum of East Dorset

Wimborne Minster, BH21 1HR

17 September: 1000 - 1630

During your visit, you are invited to explore the numerous collections and themed exhibitions and find out more about Wimborne Minster and the surrounding areas of East Dorset.

No booking required

