Heritage Open Days 2022: 15 family friendly events in Dorset
- Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey
We've picked 15 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.
This year, Dorset has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
Beaminster Museum
Beaminster, DT8 3NB
10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18 September: 1030 - 1600
Beaminster Museum is a converted chapel in the heart of West Dorset, taking you on a journey deep into the history of a small market town and its nearby villages. Lots to see, hear and do for all ages, from present times to 170 million years ago.
No booking required
Bridport Museum
Bridport, DT6 3NR
17 September: 1000 - 1300
Come and explore the Museum with interactive displays and captivating stories, based in one of Bridport’s oldest buildings.
No booking required
Bridport Town Hall
Market House, Bridport, DT6 3LF
9 -10 and 12 - 17 September: 1000 - 1600
A former courthouse, this listed Georgian Town Hall holds a significant collection of paintings by Fra Newbery (former Director of Glasgow School of Art). The paintings depict aspects of the town's history, particularly the rope and net industry. Memorabilia from HMS Bridport (both ships) is also displayed. Audio Guides and Children's activities will be available.
No booking required
Highcliffe Castle
Highcliffe, Christchurch, BH23 4LE
12 September: 1000 - 1600 (Last entry 1500). Guided Tours: 1100, 1200, 1300 and 1400
Visit Highcliffe Castle for free during this one day special event and see this Grade I listed mansion, situated on the cliff top, with spectacular views across the Solent to the Isle of Wight and go behind the scenes on guided tours.
The Keep Military Museum
Dorchester, DT1 1RN
18 September: 1000 - 1630
Join the team with a new guide to the museum building alongside our exhibits and see the evolution of The Keep from barracks to regimental museum.
No booking required
Woodsford Castle
Woodsford, Dorchester, DT2 8AS
17 - 18 September: 1000-1600
Woodsford Castle is the surviving part of a 14th-century castle, a rambling wing of great interest and charm, deep in Hardy country just outside Dorchester. Its roof has one of the largest expanses of thatch in the county.
Coade Stone Showcase
Belmont, Pound Street, Lyme Regis, DT7 3HZ
10 - 11 September: 1000 - 1600
Did you know that Belmont Lyme Regis once belonged to a remarkable businesswoman, Mrs Eleanor Coade whose famous artificial stonewares transformed late-18th-century architecture, & later to author John Fowles?
Castleton Waterwheel Museum
Sherborne, DT9 3RX
17 - 18 September: 1130 - 1530
Castleton Waterwheel Museum, also known as Sherborne Steam & Waterwheel Centre, brings alive the history of the supply of drinking water to Sherborne and surrounding villages. The large waterwheel and Hindley steam engine will be running along with a variety of stationary engines. A picnic area, tea and coffee will be available all day.
No booking required
Dunshay Manor
Swanage, BH19 3EB
17 - 18 September: 1000 - 1600
On Saturday 17th September Dunshay will be hosting a 'New Wave' event, aimed at young people aged between 18 & 25. This event has been created by young people for young people and will focus on the building's artistic connection. Demonstrations and hands-on activities laid on by artists in different media will form the basis of this event.
Clavell Tower
Kimmeridge Bay, Wareham, BH20 5PE
17 - 18 September: 1000 - 1600
Clavell Tower is a circular tower high on the cliffs above Kimmeridge Bay on this Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, above one of Dorset's most striking bays. A rare chance to see inside this well-loved landmark, normally let for holidays.
Lulworth Castle and Park
East Lulworth, Wareham, BH20 5QS
14 - 15 September: 1030 - 1600
Walk in the footsteps of Royalty as you explore the 17th Century Castle. Discover the stunning landscapes, beautiful 18th Century Roman Catholic Chapel and unrivalled views from the Castle tower. Enjoy the woodland walks and children's playground and some takeaway refreshments in the Castle Tearoom. Children can Hunt the Bat in the Castle and Hunt the Squirrel in the Park.
No booking required
Scotland Farm
Norden, Corfe Castle, Wareham, BH20 5DY
10 - 11 September: 1400 - 1500
The guided tours of the barn at Scotland Farm on Hartland Heath near Corfe Castle will include many stories. Stories about carts, wagons, horses, donkeys, Devon Reds, and the cart used as a bus in France. Come and find out about ash hurdles, ash finials, and Terry's record for the fastest-selling bird box in history.
No booking required
Allendale House
Wimborne, BH21 1AS
10 - 11 September: 1000 - 1600
With the House’s connection to the railway, come and view a scale replica model of Wimborne’s former railway system, skillfully built, and maintained by Wimborne Railway Society. Watch as the trains move to and fro with the enthusiasts on hand to answer your questions. Try your hand at train driving with models specially devised for your interactive enjoyment. There will also be information boards, exhibitions, a tearoom, and tours of the iconic Wimborne building.
No booking required
Museum of East Dorset
Wimborne Minster, BH21 1HR
17 September: 1000 - 1630
During your visit, you are invited to explore the numerous collections and themed exhibitions and find out more about Wimborne Minster and the surrounding areas of East Dorset.
No booking required
