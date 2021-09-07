Heritage Open Days 2021: 15 exciting events in Norfolk
- Credit: Picture: Marcus Harpur
We've picked 15 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this month, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 10th and 19th of September.
This year, Norfolk has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
The Bear Shop Garden
Where: Norwich, NR3 1HN
When: 10th - 12th and 17th - 19th, 11am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Hidden on the beautiful street of Elm Hill, is a garden paradise. Considered to be based on a design by Gertrude Jekyll, the garden is found behind a 15th-century building that is now home to The Bear Shop, a rare delight in its own right.
Bishop's House Garden
Where: Norwich, NR3 1SB
When: 14th - 15th, 10.30am - 12.00pm, 12.30pm - 2pm, 2.30pm - 4pm
Booking: Required, closes on the 13th of September
For more than 900 years, this peaceful garden has been cultivated by the Bishops of Norwich. Explore the wonders of this formal city garden with a boxed herb garden, organic kitchen garden, and so much more.
Hampton Court Secret Garden
Where: King's Lynn, PE30 5DX
When: 12th, 10am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Described as a 'hidden secret garden', this next open day is situated behind the 15th century riverside warehouse. Take a stroll and learn more about the riverside history of the town.
Lazar House
Where: Norwich, NR3 4HX
When: 12th, 10am - 2pm
Booking: Required, closes on the 11th of September
Book a walk and talk by local historian, Trevor Nuthall, taking in the history of this incredible building. First constructed as a Leper Hospital in the 1100s, the building has had many unusual and fascinating roles over the years.
Little Cressingham Mill
Where: Thetford, IP25 6NT
When: 11th, 10:30 - 15:00 guided walk, 11:00 - 15:00 mill open
Booking: Required for tour, not required for entry
A unique location, our next spot is both a windmill and a watermill combined into one. Enjoy a pleasant walk along the river with a guide who will share historical and other important sites along the way.
Octagon Chapel
Where: Norwich, NR3 1BN
When: 12th, 11am - 4pm. 17th, 10am - 4pm. 19th, 12pm - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Normally closed to the public except during services, this is a rare opportunity to explore an unusual Unitarian chapel constructed in the late 1700s.
Old Hunstanton Hall
Where: Hunstanton, PE36 6JS
When: 16th, tours at 10am, 11am and 12pm
Booking: Required, closes on the 14th of September
Explore this beautiful estate with a guided tour and then relax with coffee and biscuits at their Grade I listed church. It's the perfect way to stretch your legs this month and dogs are more than welcome.
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Where: Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: 13th, 1pm
Booking: Required, closes on the 12th of September
With over 700 acres of wonderful countryside to explore, the whole family can enjoy Pensthorpe in September. Stroll over to the Discovery Centre to see the amazing treasures found in the area that range from a hand axe believed to date from 8000 BC, to tusks from a woolly mammoth.
Polkey’s Mill
Where: Reedham, NR13 3UB
When: 18th, 10:30 - 16:00 for guided walk. Mill open 11:30 - 16:00
Booking: Required, closes on the 17th of September
Take a guided walk along the Wherryman’s Way from Reedham to Polkey's Mill then tour the mill which has helped keep the area drained for agriculture and living for many years.
Regal Cinema
Where: Wymondham, NR18 0AT
When: 14th, 16th, and 18th, 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4:30pm
Booking: No booking required
Between 1937 and 1993, the Regal Cinema wowed audiences with the latest and greatest films of the time. Since closing, it has passed into private hands but for Heritage Open Days you will be able to tour and see many of the original fixtures including the original Gaumont Kallee 12 projection equipment.
St George’s Theatre
Where: Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG
When: 11th - 12th and 18th - 19th, 11am - 2pm
Booking: No booking required
Just a short walk from the seafront, you will be free to explore this beautiful Grade I listed building with the help of an audio visual self-guided tour. Learn more about the history of this incredible chapel which is recognised as one of the finest examples of Baroque architecture in the country.
St Peter’s Church
Where: St Peter’s Forncett, NR16 1LT
When: 11th, 10am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Explore the rare treasures of this 1000 year old flint tower with unusual stairs and beautiful windows - there will be a volunteer on hand to tell you more. Then take a walk in the area which was hugely popular with William Wordsworth and his wife.
The Walks - Knights of Skirbeck
Where: King's Lynn, PE30 1PE
When: 12th, 10am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Families are in for a real treat with this event where you will be transported back in time to the medieval period. From a great range of exhibitions, to a have-a-go section that includes archery and dress-up, there's so much to do at The Walks.
The Waterways Picnic
Where: Great Yarmouth, NR30 4EW
When: 11th - 12th. 10am - 4pm
Booking: No booking required
Pack a delicious hamper of treats and head over to the pretty waterways for a great day of activities and fun. You can also add to your visit and hire a boat from the Island Café and see the landscape from a different angle.
Guided Wherry Tour
Where: Ludham, NR29 5QG
When: 18th - 19th, 10am - 3pm
Booking: No booking required
Enjoy a guided tour of The Albion, a wherry boat constructed more than 100 years ago which was used for trading on the water. You'll also be taken to the work shed where an Edible England exhibition will be sure to wow.
See the full list of Heritage Open Days on their website here. Remember to check the status of the event before your visit to avoid any cancellations.