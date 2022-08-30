Heritage Open Days 2022: 17 family friendly events in Norfolk

We've picked 17 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.

Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.

This year, Norfolk has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.

Norfolk Wherry Trust

Ludham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5QG

Saturday 17 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1500

Take a guided tour of the wherry with an enthusiastic volunteer. You can also visit the wherry work-shed/base and chat to volunteers.

No booking required

Anna Sewell House

Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE

Friday 9, Saturday 10, Monday 12, Wednesday 14, Friday 16, Saturday 17 September: 1100 - 1500

Join volunteers at Anna Sewell House, the birthplace of the author of Black Beauty, to learn more about the history of horse welfare in the UK. Hosted by Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

No booking required

Old Hunstanton Hall

Old Hunstanton, Hunstanton, PE36 6JS

Thursday 15 September: 1000 and 1200

Guided walking tours will go through the grounds of the Hall across the moat and into the courtyard. Information will be given about the various features on the route.

Booking required

East Anglian Air Ambulance HQ

Helimed House, Norwich, NR6 6EG

Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600

Funded through generous gifts in Wills, East Anglian Air Ambulance's HQ, Helimed House, enables their crews to have the training, rest and welfare facilities required for a 24/7 operation. Enjoy a guided tour of the building and meet the team!

Booking required

Dragon Hall

King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QE

Saturday 17 September: 1100 - 1900

National Centre for Writing opens doors to guests to experience the historic Dragon Hall. Grab a coffee from Grey Seal on the way in, & experience pop-up readings, zine making & writing workshops & a performance by North Walsham Writers’ Group.

No booking required

Knights Tower Medieval Combat School

Lawrence Lane, Norwich, NR2 1ES

Sunday 11 September: 1000-1600 and Wednesday 14 September: 1800-2030 (hourly sessions throughout the day)

Join in and learn to fight like a knight using historical techniques, medieval tournament rules, and safe modern equipment.

Book on day

Waterloo Park

Angel Road, Norwich, NR3 3HX

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1300

Waterloo Park is registered as Grade II listed on the National Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest. Access the balcony of the Pavilion (not usually open to the public), with an exhibition of the history of the park and bowling.

No booking required

Airships, Parachutes & Stowaways

Pennoyers Centre, Pulham St. Mary, IP21 4QT

Monday 12 September: 1600 - 1700

Drop-in children's workshop with hands-on experiments and activities which bring to life the brave and pioneering feats of Royal Naval servicemen and women based at RNAS Pulham in the early 20th century.

No booking required

Great Yarmouth Library

Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2SH

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1100, 1115 - 1215, 1230 - 1330 and 1345 - 1445

In 1578 Queen Elizabeth I visited Norfolk. Do you have what it takes to join Walsingham’s ‘Watchers’ and ensure Her Majesty's safety? Complete the challenges to be granted your permission to spy! You may even receive a letter from Her Majesty...

Booking required

Maud & Hathor - Two Wherries at How Hill

How Hill Trust, Ludham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5PG

Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1700

Two wherries built by Halls of Reedham will be on display at How Hill. Maud is a cargo-carrying wherry and Hathor is a pleasure wherry. Step on board the vessels and view their interiors and displays of photos. Visit Maud’s Pop Up Museum in a gazebo.

No booking required

Time & Tide Museum

Tower Curing Works, Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX

Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1630

Discover the history, rich maritime heritage & story of Great Yarmouth from the Ice Age to the present day.

No booking required

Tolhouse Gaol

Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2SH

Thursday 15 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600

Discover one of the oldest gaols in the country, dating back to the 12th century, and venture into the original 18th century cells.

No booking required

Astounding Inventions Museum Trail

Kings Lynn Museums, Old Market Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NL

Sunday 11 and Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1600

Take inspiration from Frederick Savage and invent your own fairground ride in a family trail around the museum, and win a prize!

Booking preferred

The Knights of Skirbeck

The Walks, King's Lynn, PE30 1PE

Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1600

Medieval Knights encampment has been set up in the Walks. Learn hand-to-hand combat, try your hand at archery, and explore interactive displays of medieval life.

No booking required

Strangers’ Hall Museum

Charing Cross, Norwich, NR2 4AL

Sunday 11 and Sunday 18 September: 1300 - 1630

Strangers' Hall is a historic house museum located in one of the city's most beguiling old buildings. Journey around this home of former wealthy merchants as rooms furnished with period pieces will give you a sense of travelling through time.

Booking preferred

Steampunk Weekend

The Guildhall, The Market place , Thetford, IP24 2DS

Saturday 17 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600

Come and join the team as they collide our world with the steam punk. Expect specialist markets, Crafts, theatre, costume design, and a look back into Victorian Thetford. Events all weekend not to mention the wonderful traction engines from the Charles Burrell Museum.

No booking required

The Vikings are Here!

Ancient House Museum, Thetford, IP24 1AD

Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1700

Step back in time to Viking Thetford with costumed characters, hands on activities and more.

Booking preferred

