Heritage Open Days 2022: 17 family friendly events in Norfolk
- Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey
We've picked 17 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.
This year, Norfolk has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
Norfolk Wherry Trust
Ludham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5QG
Saturday 17 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1500
Take a guided tour of the wherry with an enthusiastic volunteer. You can also visit the wherry work-shed/base and chat to volunteers.
No booking required
Anna Sewell House
Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE
Friday 9, Saturday 10, Monday 12, Wednesday 14, Friday 16, Saturday 17 September: 1100 - 1500
Join volunteers at Anna Sewell House, the birthplace of the author of Black Beauty, to learn more about the history of horse welfare in the UK. Hosted by Redwings Horse Sanctuary.
No booking required
Old Hunstanton Hall
Old Hunstanton, Hunstanton, PE36 6JS
Thursday 15 September: 1000 and 1200
Guided walking tours will go through the grounds of the Hall across the moat and into the courtyard. Information will be given about the various features on the route.
East Anglian Air Ambulance HQ
Helimed House, Norwich, NR6 6EG
Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600
Funded through generous gifts in Wills, East Anglian Air Ambulance's HQ, Helimed House, enables their crews to have the training, rest and welfare facilities required for a 24/7 operation. Enjoy a guided tour of the building and meet the team!
Dragon Hall
King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QE
Saturday 17 September: 1100 - 1900
National Centre for Writing opens doors to guests to experience the historic Dragon Hall. Grab a coffee from Grey Seal on the way in, & experience pop-up readings, zine making & writing workshops & a performance by North Walsham Writers’ Group.
No booking required
Knights Tower Medieval Combat School
Lawrence Lane, Norwich, NR2 1ES
Sunday 11 September: 1000-1600 and Wednesday 14 September: 1800-2030 (hourly sessions throughout the day)
Join in and learn to fight like a knight using historical techniques, medieval tournament rules, and safe modern equipment.
Waterloo Park
Angel Road, Norwich, NR3 3HX
Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1300
Waterloo Park is registered as Grade II listed on the National Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest. Access the balcony of the Pavilion (not usually open to the public), with an exhibition of the history of the park and bowling.
No booking required
Airships, Parachutes & Stowaways
Pennoyers Centre, Pulham St. Mary, IP21 4QT
Monday 12 September: 1600 - 1700
Drop-in children's workshop with hands-on experiments and activities which bring to life the brave and pioneering feats of Royal Naval servicemen and women based at RNAS Pulham in the early 20th century.
No booking required
Great Yarmouth Library
Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2SH
Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1100, 1115 - 1215, 1230 - 1330 and 1345 - 1445
In 1578 Queen Elizabeth I visited Norfolk. Do you have what it takes to join Walsingham’s ‘Watchers’ and ensure Her Majesty's safety? Complete the challenges to be granted your permission to spy! You may even receive a letter from Her Majesty...
Maud & Hathor - Two Wherries at How Hill
How Hill Trust, Ludham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5PG
Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1700
Two wherries built by Halls of Reedham will be on display at How Hill. Maud is a cargo-carrying wherry and Hathor is a pleasure wherry. Step on board the vessels and view their interiors and displays of photos. Visit Maud’s Pop Up Museum in a gazebo.
No booking required
Time & Tide Museum
Tower Curing Works, Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX
Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1630
Discover the history, rich maritime heritage & story of Great Yarmouth from the Ice Age to the present day.
No booking required
Tolhouse Gaol
Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2SH
Thursday 15 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600
Discover one of the oldest gaols in the country, dating back to the 12th century, and venture into the original 18th century cells.
No booking required
Astounding Inventions Museum Trail
Kings Lynn Museums, Old Market Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NL
Sunday 11 and Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1600
Take inspiration from Frederick Savage and invent your own fairground ride in a family trail around the museum, and win a prize!
The Knights of Skirbeck
The Walks, King's Lynn, PE30 1PE
Sunday 11 September: 1000 - 1600
Medieval Knights encampment has been set up in the Walks. Learn hand-to-hand combat, try your hand at archery, and explore interactive displays of medieval life.
No booking required
Strangers’ Hall Museum
Charing Cross, Norwich, NR2 4AL
Sunday 11 and Sunday 18 September: 1300 - 1630
Strangers' Hall is a historic house museum located in one of the city's most beguiling old buildings. Journey around this home of former wealthy merchants as rooms furnished with period pieces will give you a sense of travelling through time.
Steampunk Weekend
The Guildhall, The Market place , Thetford, IP24 2DS
Saturday 17 - Sunday 18 September: 1000 - 1600
Come and join the team as they collide our world with the steam punk. Expect specialist markets, Crafts, theatre, costume design, and a look back into Victorian Thetford. Events all weekend not to mention the wonderful traction engines from the Charles Burrell Museum.
No booking required
The Vikings are Here!
Ancient House Museum, Thetford, IP24 1AD
Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1700
Step back in time to Viking Thetford with costumed characters, hands on activities and more.
