Great spring and summer family days out in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Show

The Hertfordshire County Show returns after a 2-year covid hiatus for a platinum celebration at Hertfordshire Showground on 28-29 May 2022.

Offering a wonderful mix of attractions and entertainment, the show has something for everyone – friends, family, dogs, shoppers, food, and farming lovers alike. It’s the perfect Spring day out in Hertfordshire for what is the County’s largest outdoor event attracting over 35,000 visitors over the weekend.

This year, the Herts County Show will be a platinum celebration and what better way to celebrate than with a gravity defying display by the Bolddog Lings FMX team. There will also be the traditional showcase of Hertfordshire and country living with Horse Showing, Show Jumping and Livestock competition.

The Hertfordshire Agricultural Society (the charity responsible for the Herts County Show) invite you to join a platinum celebration of Hertfordshire farming, food, and the countryside life, and you’re invited – come, take part, shop, eat laugh and have fun at Hertfordshire Showground.

Secure your tickets now at: https://hertsshow.yourticketbooking.com/

For more information on The Herts County Show and Hertfordshire Agricultural Society, visit https://hertsshow.com

Alban Voices

Saturday, April 23rd, 7.30 p.m., St. Saviour’s Church, Sandpit Lane, St. Albans

Choir steps up for homeless charity

Like many arts groups, Alban Voices have been unable to perform in public since before the pandemic. Hence they are looking forward to a concert in April, in St. Saviour’s Church, Sandpit Lane, for St. Albans Action for the Homeless.

The choir was founded may years ago by conductor Robin White and his late wife Freda. It began as a relief choir for services in St. Albans Abbey, and has since performed at various functions, plus an appearance in a pivotal episode of EastEnders in the early 2000s. It’s an ad-hoc choir, drawn together as and when required: members are drawn from established choirs locally and in London, plus Robin and Freda’s personal contacts. Freda sang for many years with the Bach Choir in London, and before that with St. Margaret’s Westminster Singers under conductor Richard Hickox. Robin currently sings with Crouch End Festival Chorus, and has conducted open-air pop-classics concerts for the National Trust and commercial promoters.

“I’ve chosen a programme, hopefully for all tastes”, says Robin, “with popular classics alongside Broadway songs in stunning choral arrangements”. The choir is joined by the Take-5 Quartet playing 1950s jazz, plus the Wyatts, John & Mandy, with gypsy music for violin & piano.

Tickets - £20, students £15, including a glass of wine or soft drink - are on sale from www.jumblebee.co.uk/saafhconcert. All proceeds go to the charity, which does invaluable work supporting the city’s homeless, especially at weekends and holidays when other agencies are closed.

Hatfield Park

Join Hatfield Park for the Easter Holidays with an Easter Bunny Hunt along the Woodland Walks.

They are hopping for joy and egg-cited to open our gates once again for the 2022 season. This year the Park and Woodland Walks are open each day of the Easter holidays*, with the Gardens opening each Thursday-Sunday.

(*Please note that Hatfield Park will be closed to the public on Friday the 15th April)

All those attending in a vehicle please enter via George’s Gate for the main visitors car park (AL9 5HX). Parking is free. For all parking information, click here.

Pedestrians will be able to enter on foot or via public transport through the Fore Street Gate, please first approach the gate opposite Hatfield Train Station, here they will be able to direct you to the Fore Street Gate.

11 April. 10:30am - 5pm

Book Tickets

Knebworth House

Knebworth House is a fantastic day out for the whole family to enjoy!

Tickets include access to the Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground, Fort Knebworth and Dinosaur Trail. House admission tickets are also available at a supplement and includes admission to the new Exhibitions; ‘Rock History’, ‘On Location at Knebworth House’ and ‘The Lytton Family in India’.

The Gardens include a trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures, along with the wilderness walk, and garden maze offering great fun for all ages. There are information boards throughout the Dinosaur Trail so that you can learn more about your favourite dinosaurs and a chalk board for creating your own ‘cave-man drawings’.

The Adventure Playground is a favourite destination for younger visitors at Knebworth House. Children can play all day on the swings, slides, play equipment, bouncy castle and interactive splash-play water features. Kids will also love ‘Fort Knebworth’, a wooden adventure fortress with swings, slides and walkways.

The Golden Goose Hunt at Ashridge House

Ashridge House, Berkhamsted, Herts, HP4 1NS | 01442 843 491 | tickets@ashridge.hult.edu

Hop, skip and QUACK into Easter with The Golden Goose Hunt at Ashridge House!

Search through the spring garden and candy creations for illusive golden eggs. Each egg has a letter on it and together they spell out the location of the Golden Goose’s secret hideaway. For those who unscramble the letters and crack the code, a delicious prize awaits! You’ll also have the chance to name the goose!

Afterwards you can get creative at the colouring station in the garden, and for anyone wanting to fill a hungry tum you can stop off at the Goodie Booth for sweet and savoury delights.

During the booking process there’s the option to donate to The Hospice of St Francis – everyone who donates will be entered into a daily prize draw, with the lucky egg-splorers winning an Easter hamper packed with treats from Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe!

Tickets from £2.50. Book now at events.ashridgehouse.org.uk

