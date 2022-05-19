Hertfordshire County Show 2022: your food and entertainment guide for the Platinum Jubilee

Promotion

Hertfordshire’s biggest event of the year is back with a bang and it’s not to be missed.

Executive director of the show Sarah Moreland spills all information you need to know, and reveals the exciting new things the Agricultural Society has planned for this year’s extravaganza.

Once you’re through the gate, all entertainment and attractions are free, and there really is something for everyone.

The Jubilee Ring

Motorbike stunt show

The Jubilee Ring will be home to the Bolddog Lings, a tremendously talented team of motorbike stuntmen who will be returning due to popular demand. The show-stopping extravaganza of show trial bikes will be performed twice daily over the weekend.

Shetland-racing

Children will be competing in fun and entertaining races over the two days, with between 12 to 30 different combinations for audiences to watch.

The horse-themed events continue with the fast-paced and exciting Pony Club Mounted Games, where four country-wide clubs will race in teams with various obstacle races and vaulting on the ponies.

The Bolddog Lings will be performing show-stopping displays of motorbike stunts over the weekend. - Credit: Tracy Whittington

The Grand Parade

Following the final judging, the winners and champions amongst the livestock categories will parade for all to see, and a Grand Parade will take place each day to present the prize-winners.

Machinery display

A group of Hertfordshire farmers, otherwise known as the Dancing Forklifts, will be driving machinery in a mechanical dance formation.

The Countryside Area

Dog displays

The Gundog Demonstration will see field trial dogs at work as they smell out dummies. You’ll even have the chance to try out a scurry with your own dog and see if they can retrieve the dummies put out for them.

Beekeeping

Our local beekeepers will be attending the show, so you can see the bees get to work in the display hives. We really encourage everyone to chat to the keepers and learn about the honey making process.

Shetland Racing is back, where audiences can cheer on the children as they race against each other in different combinations. - Credit: Sally McBean

Sheep Show

Our commentator will be discussing the primitive and rare breeds as they’re presented, followed by a sheep dance. The audience can also watch a sheep-shearing demonstration first-hand and learn about how wool production begins.

The Dog and Sheep Herding Show

Wildlife expert Stuart Barnes and his team will be using sheep dogs to herd sheep into a pen. He will also be teaching the dog owners of the audience how to resolve untrained behavioural issues.

Make your own Hertfordshire lunch

From St Albans’ peppers and tomatoes to British cheese and Hertfordshire flour, children will have the opportunity to make their own lunch. The food will be fresh, sustainable and ready to eat on the day, and they can learn about where our food really comes from.

Interactive discovery barn

The National Farmers’ Union is creating a barn for children to enjoy and learn about agriculture through fun and engaging activities.

There will be plenty of chance to watch, interact with and learn about the various livestock and animals at the show that make Hertfordshire so special. - Credit: Richard Washbrooke

The Food Hall

There will be various British produce available to try and buy in the food hall from many of Hertfordshire's very own companies and businesses - this is a great chance to try some local, fresh products that are sustainably made and taste great.

The Village Green

The Village Green will be hosting a variety of Pimm’s, beer and cider for you enjoy out in the sun. A vintage tea and picnic area will also feature if you’re more inclined to a hot beverage and a sandwich or two.

Performances will be scheduled across the weekend to keep you entertained. Musical artists Todd in the Hole, Electric Umbrella and The Rock Choir will be there to singalong.

And for an added bonus, one of the gardens from the Chelsea Flower Show to be displayed on the Sunday.

Over 450 trade stands will be available to browse and buy from at the show, from gin and beer to fresh food, handmade crafts and household furniture. - Credit: Sally McBean

The Trade Area

There will be many avenues of shopping for you to browse and buy produce, crafts, gin and much more.

A livestock showing will take place, where cattle, sheep and goats will be judged to be awarded the winner - many of the British species will be represented and if you're an animal lover, this is not one to miss.

The Show Jumping Ring

National show jumping will be on - a chance for the audience to watch some well-known British showjumpers from the ringside, with an incredible view of the fences and the horses.

The Jubilee Lawn

The Jubilee Lawn will offer a dual-aspect view of both the Jubilee Ring and the Countryside Area, and is sponsored by Heart Radio. Artisan producers, as well as food and drink companies like Farr Brew and Old Vodka, will be there to offer refreshments including cocktails on the lawn.

Many more exciting features, including a full-size climbing wall, will be appearing at the show.

The show is on May 28 and 29, 2022, beginning at 8:30AM and ending at 5:30PM on both days.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit https://hertsshow.yourticketbooking.com/ or to discover more about what will be on at the show, visit https://hertsshow.com/whats-on/.