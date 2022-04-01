Don't miss Hever Castle's sensational Tulip celebration this April

Forget the Tulip Mania of the 17th century; Hever Castle's stunning Tulip Celebration has us utterly obsessed with the sensational spring flower.

From April to May, Tulips flower here in England, making them completely synonymous with the dawning of spring, and their showy and plush petals are a welcome pop of colour after the dullness of winter.

Bright sunny Tulips are complemented by the soft lavender-hued Wisteria on the grounds of Hever Castle, Kent - Credit: Hever Castle

With over 40,000 tulips springing to life around the grounds of Hever Castle this April, the annual Tulip celebration is certain to be one of the most incredible displays of spring flowers in the county.

Head to the Italiante Garden for the largest of the tulip displays, which is sure to captivate all who lay eyes on it with its stunning kaleidoscope of colours fanning down the length of the gardens towards the Loggia and the lake.

Stunningly vibrant tulips in the Italianate Gardens at Hever Castle, Kent - Credit: Hever Castle

Also, during the Tulip Celebrations, you can join one of the daily garden tours led by Hever Castle’s gardening team to learn more about the displays and the process behind them.

Garden tours will be available at 11:30 am, and 2 pm on Tuesday through to Friday and at 11:30 am only on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG

When: Tuesday 19th to Sunday 24th April 2022

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/whats-on/tulip-celebration





