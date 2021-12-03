Hideout event to bring Hygge heaven to Cotswold Water Park

Head to Cotswold Water Park this month for a warming Christmas treat.

A hideout has been created at the Gateway Café, Lake 6, Cotswold Water Park, GL7 5TL. 'HIDEOUT' aims to be an emporium of tasty food, drinks, and treats, with a revolutionary pick ‘n’ mix menu concept of the eateries on site, as well as Bar@Lake6 shaking up cocktails.

Winter offerings at the HIDEOUT - Credit: cotswoldhideout.co.uk

Commercial manager Rachel Davies says, ‘We are delighted to create our new HIDEOUT that offers a great opportunity to socialise in the winter evenings: to enjoy a ‘Hygge’ style of dining under white lights, with warmth, sharing plates, a pick ‘n’ mix menu choice – a spacious, yet cosy meeting place for friends and family, and dogs are more than welcome!’

Rob Goves, Relish owner and chef explains, ‘We are proud of the newly opened HIDEOUT – a real winter wonderland of tasty food and drink. To be able to offer a spectacular space for our visitors to relax with friends and family and enjoy a range of street-style dishes, cocktails and juices, gives us great pride. Anyone, at any table, can choose from each of the menus on offer. It is a true food and drink pick ‘n’ mix concept – a wonderful emporium under one stretch tent roof!’

Ben Thompson of Pit & Plate - Credit: cotswoldhideout.co.uk

For the first time, Relish introduces chef Ben Thompson of Pit & Plate to Lake 6. His rustic way with food – nomadic in style – is created from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Dishes include a Pit Pork Bun, with slow-cooked pork shoulder, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, and Apple Butter in a brioche bun, as well as his Clucking Lovely – a buttermilk chicken dish. Vegetarian/vegan options include a Vegan Dawg and Pit Bean stew.

Pit Porker Burger, by Ben Thompson - Credit: cotswoldhideout.co.uk

Ben trained under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and Marco Pierre-White, learning how to prepare top-quality, Michelin-star dishes. Ben explains, ‘My inspiration comes from many places – travel, culture, gathering, holidays, and meeting and working with influential chefs, of late chef Francis Malmann and Tom Bray of Country Fire Kitchen. My Pit & Plate offering aims to be a visual, fun, tasty experience – all cooked in the great outdoors.’

Pizzeria 720°, a favourite at Lake 6, offers wood-fired pizzas. The name 720° reflects the temperature needed to achieve the perfect bake – all from the purpose-built wood burning oven. The partnership with ‘Make it Wild’ has enabled Pizzeria 720° to plant trees to offset the pizza-oven emissions, and enhances the slogan ‘Eat a Pizza, Plant a Tree’. With 12 pizza varieties to choose across both 9” and 12” options, there’s something for everyone – from Margherita through to Meat Sweats, the trusted Hawaiian to the indulgent Truffle Taleggio! Gluten-free is also available.

Cocktails from the Bar @ Lake 6 - Credit: lake6bar.co.uk

The BAR@Lake6 is launching its new cocktail menu, incorporating five festive-themed delights, plus classic and contemporary choices, including the signature rum-coffee-based Espresso Martini. The bar will also be serving its own-label Lake 6 lager, brewed by sponsors Freedom Brewery, along with soft drinks, mulled wine, artisan coffees, and luxurious hot chocolates, to keep you warm this winter season.

For those with a sweet tooth, the neighbouring Christmas stalls will be offering marshmallows for toasting, locally-made fudge, doughnuts, candy floss, and chilli or caramelised nuts.

Family fun at the HIDEOUT - Credit: cotswoldhideout.co.uk

The Gateway Café, Lake 6, Cotswold Water Park, GL7 5TL, a permanent fixture at Lake 6, is open daily from 9am to 5pm (winter opening times). The HIDEOUT will open from 9am-9pm (last food orders at 8.45 pm). Live music will be entertaining you each weekend. Check out dates and times for the HIDEOUT at cotswoldhideout.co.uk