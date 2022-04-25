Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Are you going to the 2022 Houghton International Horse Trials?

Dominic Castle

Published: 8:39 AM April 25, 2022
A rider in the dressage competition in front of Houghton Hall

A rider in the dressage competition in front of Houghton Hall - Credit: ultimate-images

The magnificent grounds of Norfolk's Houghton Hall will soon resound with the thunder of horses’ hooves in one of the most exciting weekends of eventing in Britain.  

The Houghton International Horse Trials, incorporating the FEI Nations Cup, will take place from Thursday May 26 until Sunday May 29.  

The event won international status in 2007, and for the last 15 years more than 700 horses, including 350 International competitors, have taken part in each year of the trials. 

One of the spectacular jumps at Houghton

One of the spectacular jumps at Houghton - Credit: Events Through A Lens

Houghton hosts the only British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, a global competition. Last year the British team won on home soil; a feat the crowds will be hoping can be repeated this time. 

Alongside the competitions, there will be a variety of non-eventing classes for equestrians of all sizes and experience to enjoy – from Pony Club competitions to British Scurry and trial driving.  

There's plenty to see and do for the whole family at the Houghton trials

There's plenty for the whole family to see and do at the Houghton trials - Credit: Events Through A Lens

Visitors can browse trade stands, including country clothing, equestrian supplies and local produce, and there will be a licensed bar and a selection of catering stands. Youngsters will love the circus workshops and the thrills of the fun fair. 

Houghton International Horse Trials runs from Thursday 26 – Sunday 29 May 2022, followed by an unaffiliated horse trials on Monday 30 May. Ticket prices for the international horse trials start from just £8 for adults and £4 for children under 15 (entry for children is free on Thursday) and can be purchased here

