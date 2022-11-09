Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 fun and unique ways to meet Father Christmas in Hampshire

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 5:41 PM November 9, 2022
Markets and fairs are being held throughout Suffolk with opportunities to buy gifts and even meet Father Christmas.

Find out where to meet Santa in Hampshire for Christmas 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For children, the magic of Christmas is all about Father Christmas.

Here are some fun and unique ways to see Father Christmas in Hampshire throughout December


The Elf Society

At The Garden Society, it is your chance to become one of Santa's Elves and join the workshop where Christmas dreams are made. You will get the chance to decorate gingerbread and discover the secrets of Elf invention too!

Tickets cost £15 per person.

Where: The Garden Society, Allington Lane, Eastleigh, Hampshire SO50 7DD

When: 26th November to 24th December 2022

More information: thegardensociety.co.uk


Cosmic Christmas Experience 

Team up with Santa on a mission to help deliver Christmas presents to the international space station in this fun interactive experience at the Winchester Science Centre.

Tickets cost £25 per adult, £29 per child £29 and £14 for under 3's.

Where: Telegraph Way, Winchester SO21 1HZ

When: 3rd December to 24th December 2022, on weekends and during school holiday

More information: winchestersciencecentre.org


Christmas Canoe Paddle

Head to New Forest Activities for a thoroughly unique way to meet Santa Clause this Christmas. The guided canoeing session lasts for 90 minutes, kids will get a special gift at the end, and there is plenty of hot chocolate to keep you warm too.

Tickets cost £34 per adult and £22 per child (aged between 18 Months - 16 Years).

Where: New Forest Activities, Baileys Hard, Baileys Hard Lane, Beaulieu, Hampshire SO42 7YF

When: 10th December to 23rd December 2022

More information: newforestactivities.co.uk


Spinnaker Tower Santa Experience 

Meet Santa and his mischievous Elves for fun and games at the top of Spinnaker Tower. You'll get to write a letter to the man in red and receive an exciting gift, all the while seeing beautiful views over Portsmouth.

Tickets cost £19.95 per child, £14.95 per adult and £8.50 per child under 4.

Where: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3TT

When: Various dates throughout December

More information: spinnakertower.co.uk


Father Christmas' Flying Visit

Experience the magic of Christmas alongside a spectacular owl flying display and festive story-telling at the Hawk Conservancy Trust.

You'll meet a cheeky Elf called Evergreen, Mother Christmas who will be dishing out scrumptious baked treats and a whole host of wonderful characters.

Tickets cost £21.95 per person.

Where: Hawk Conservancy Trust, Sarson Ln, Andover, Hampshire SP11 8DY

When: Thursday 22 December 2022

More information: hawk-conservancy.org


Hampshire Life
Christmas
Hampshire

