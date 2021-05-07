Indoor activities opening from May 17 in Norfolk

Published: 9:57 AM May 7, 2021

After almost a year of being closed during the lockdown, Norfolk attractions will soon open for indoor activities. We have gathered a varied list of great ideas for days out in indoor spaces



Cinemas



Dressing up and heading out to the cinema was something we took for granted pre-lockdown but come May 17, Norfolk cinemas will be throwing their doors open once more for eager guests to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the big screen. Cinema City in Norwich, Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth and The Light Cinema in Thetford have confirmed they will reopen when the lockdown eases so film fans can grab some popcorn and enjoy an evening at the pictures soon.





Theatres



Theatres have also been given the go ahead to start productions from May 17. Although many haven't released their official reopening dates, many have confirmed summer shows and theatre productions later in the year. Cromer's Pavilion Theatre has announced that its much-loved Cromer Pier Show will go ahead from July until October with a different special guest each week.





Music venues



Whatever your genre of choice, nothing beats experiencing your favourite artists live on the stage or discovering your new obsession with some live music. Norwich Arts Centre has live music from May 17 with lots on offer in its usual eclectic manner.





Bowling



Get your pins out and go for the strike as bowling alleys are reopening! Bowling alleys planning to reopen include Norwich's Hollywood Bowl, Bowling House and Superbowl and Strikes in King's Lynn and Dereham.





Arcades and game centres



Let your inner child loose in one of Norfolk's arcades by spending the day shooting aliens and fighting baddies on the machines. Arcades include Retro Replay in Norwich and of course, all the seaside arcades on the Norfolk coast.



And if board gaming is more your cup of tea, try The Games Table on Lower Goat Lane in Norwich or St Benedicts Street's new board game cafe Slice + Dice.





Museums



Lovers of history and culture will be relieved to know that museums can reopen from May 17. Explore the dungeons of Norwich Castle, discover the story of Great Yarmouth with the Time and Tide museum or set your imagination sail at the Museum of the Broads in Stalham.





Art galleries



The Norfolk art scene is thriving and ever expanding. It has seen huge names in the art world holding exhibitions from Jeff Koons at Norwich Castle Gallery to Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall. Galleries opening post lockdown include the Sainsbury Centre which has an exciting line up of exhibitions this year.





Stately homes



We have many fine examples of country houses in Norfolk whose estates have mostly been open during lockdowns, allowing some fresh air and a walk with beautiful surroundings. But now that indoor restrictions are being eased, visitors can once again revel in the splendour and grandeur of some of the most beautiful stately homes in the country. Holkham Hall, Blickling Hall, Oxburgh Hall and Felbrigg Hall are all opening from May 17 and Sandringham Hall will open from May 29 with pre-booking available immediately.





