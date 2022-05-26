Everything you need to know about the Isle of Wight Festival 2022

The iconic Isle of Wight Festival is back this June with a stellar lineup of some of the biggest musicians in the world right now.

The festival will take place from Thursday 16th June to Sunday 19th June 2022 at Seaclose Park in Newport.

The Lineup

Musicians such as Lewis Capaldi, Madness, Sigrid, Muse, Craig David, Kasabian, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Kooks and many more will be taking to the stage over the four-day festival. Book Isle of Wight Festival 2022 tickets here.

Fancy Dress Competition

This year's theme for the festival is Sirens & Sailors: The Life Aquatic, so get dressed up as an aquatic creature or adventurer and take part in the annual dress-up competition on Saturday 18th June in the Strawberry Fields at 2 pm for the chance to win a decadent and exclusive backstage champagne picnic.

History

The Isle of Wight Festival had its beginnings back in the 60s between 1968 and 1970, and the Festival quickly became well known as Great Britain's version of Woodstock thanks to world-class performers taking to the stage, such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, and many more.

The Isle of Wight festival took an extended hiatus from 1970 until 2002 when music promoter John Giddings resurrected the event and made it just as significant as with was in the 60s with legends like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Fleetwood Mac, Jay-Z and more performing over the years since 2002.





