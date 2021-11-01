James Haskell and Mike Tindall: rugby stars’ tour comes to Essex in 2022

Rugby fans, England heroes James Haskell and Mike Tindall are set to take to the road with the world’s most popular rugby podcast – The Good, The Bad And The Rugby.

The hit rugby podcast launched in summer 2020 and soon became the UK’s biggest sports podcast, racking up 3 million listeners and 20 million online viewers.

Now, you can see the England rugby legends live when their tour, The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – LIVE, comes to Essex at Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion on Wednesday, June 1.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

From top: James Haskell, Alex Payne, Mike Tindall - Credit: Cuffe and Taylor

Joining James Haskell and Mike Tindall will be their podcast co-host, former Sky Sports’ rugby presenter Alex Payne.

The trio will be recreating the on-air banter in real life, as The Good (Alex), The Bad (James) And The Rugby (Mike), tell stories from on and off the rugby pitch in a laughter-filled evening.

Announcing the tour, Mike said: “Since launching The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast, we’ve all become even closer, through the stories we’ve shared ourselves and the stories our guests have shared. Now we can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them.”

Episodes of the podcast have featured glimpses into each of the men’s lives – earlier this year, Mike announced his son’s dramatic birth on the bathroom floor, alongside guest appearances from some of the rugby world’s biggest stars.

James added: “We have so much fun creating each episode of The Good, The Bad And The Rugby, getting stuck into a whole range of topics for 90 minutes. Mike and I have enjoyed touring life with England – and now we’ve got our own tour… It’s going to be great!”

And Alex said: “It’s a pleasure to bring James and Mike to the table each week, when we sit and put the world to rights – and what better way to celebrate that, than by taking it out on tour?”

Much of the podcast’s appeal is how is its combination of rugby chat, wider sporting and pop culture talking points. Not only will rugby fans enjoy this, but also a wider audience. Could this be the ideal Christmas gift for the person who has everything?



