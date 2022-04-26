Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Thousands of beacons to be lit for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 2:04 PM April 26, 2022
Updated: 2:15 PM April 26, 2022
Beacon lit in Great Easton, Dunmow, Essex

Beacon lit in Great Easton, Dunmow, Essex - Credit: andrew_ww, Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0

Beacons will be fired up for the celebration of the 70th year since Queen Elizabeth II's coronation

Beacons across England have historically been lit to celebrate royal events such as weddings, jubilees and coronations. There surely can be no more worthy cause for beacon-lighting than to celebrate the historic and record-breaking Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II - who turned 96 this year - is the longest reigning monarch in British history and also one of the longest reigning monarchs in world history. Although Her Majesty has already surpassed 70 years of rule (as of Feb 6 2022) over Britain and the Commonwealth, the official celebrations will take place over a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Events and celebrations are planned to take place across the country including garden parties, special church services and the ceremonial lighting of thousands of beacons. This will include the lighting of beacons in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth and in thousands of other towns, villages and parishes across the UK.

When are Jubilee beacons being lit?

Town criers will announce the lighting of the beacons at 2pm on June 2. Then pipers and pipe bands will be invited to play "Diu Regnare", a song composed for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Then the official lighting of the beacons will take place at 9.45pm with the sound of choirs and singers singing a Song for the Commonwealth simultaneously.

Where can I find a Jubilee beacon near me?

For the full list of beacons being lit across the country, see pages 33 to 46 of this PDF.

Watch the Queen light the final of 4,250 beacons that were lit for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012:

For full information on beacon lighting and to get involved, visit the official website queensjubileebeacons.com

Click here for more exciting Platinum Jubilee content

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

