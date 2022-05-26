We list seven of the must-see beacons being lit in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on June 2.





Beacon Hill, Halifax

Over hundreds of years, Beacon Hill has been used in both crisis and celebration, warning of invasions or to mark special occasions. Luckily, this time, it’s to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The Beacon will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2 with live footage being shown at The Piece Hall as The Calderdale Choir sing ‘A Song for the Commonwealth’.





Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Join in the 1950s themed celebrations being held at Pontefract Castle on Thursday, June 2 which will culminate with the lighting of the Beacon 9.45pm. During the evening a choir will be performing the official commonwealth song with celebrations finishing with a firework display.





The Grouse Inn, Keighley

Organised by members of the West Yorkshire Lieutenancy, The Grouse will host the lighting of the Beacon on the evening of June 2. The Brazier was generously donated by The Wyedean Weaving Company based in Haworth, which will stay there for use of similar celebrations for years to come.





Knaresborough Castle, Knaresborough

Celebrations will begin in the North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough on the evening of June 2 with the lighting of the Beacon on the Castle top. The Mayor of Knaresborough, Councillor Christine Willoughby, will be assisting with the lighting of the Beacon at the event.





Ingleborough

What better place for a Beacon than on the top of Ingleborough? Down in the village of Ingleborough there will be a screening of the Trooping of the Colour Ceremony in the community centre. Shortly afterwards there will be a torchlight parade at 7.30pm, followed by the lighting of two Beacons – one in the village and the one on top of Ingleborough.





High Road, Elloughton

A special Beacon lighting ceremony is being held by Elloughton cum Brough Town Council on Thursday June 2 from 9.15pm onwards. Pipe Major David McRobb will be playing a traditional piping piece, while Rachel Miller, a local cornet will recite ‘Majesty’ composed especially for this event.





Whitby Abbey, Whitby

Whether you’re celebrating in the harbour or down on the sandy shores of the beach, be sure to look towards Whitby Abbey to see the Beacon burning bright to mark the milestone anniversary of the Queen’s reign.