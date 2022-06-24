The Dinosaurs are coming back to Derby

The popular 'A Jurassic Day Out in Cathedral Quarter' returns to Derby city centre on Saturday July 23rd

Europe’s largest dinosaur, Zeus the T-Rex, will join Tank the Triceratops and Emily Bronty on Derby’s Cathedral Green on July 23.

‘A Jurassic Day Out in Cathedral Quarter’ is a free family fun day, organised by the Cathedral Quarter BID (Business Improvement District).

Originally taking place on the Market Place, the reaction has been so large it has been made even bigger, with other elements taking place at Cathedral Square and the Waterfall.

As well as the dinosaurs in the main arena, there will be smaller dinosaurs roaming the streets, providing opportunities for selfies with a host of different species, including a raptor, a spinosaurus and a number of baby dinos. ‘We always want to create events that put a smile on people’s faces and give them happy memories of coming to the Cathedral Quarter,’ says Martin Langsdale, chair of the Cathedral Quarter BID. ‘What could be better than meeting a dinosaur face-to-face? We can’t wait to let our Jurassic pals loose and we’re sure the day will be a ‘roaring’ success!’

The get your toddlers educated on all things dinosaur related, Derby Museum & Art Gallery are running a free workshop called Tots Make and Do: Dinosaurs, where they will welcome 2-5 year olds with their grown-ups for crafts, games and stories inspired by our fabulous collections on the 22nd July between 10am and 11.30am.



