Three things to do over the Bank Holiday Weekend August 2021

Published: 6:17 PM August 20, 2021

Welcome to Cloisterham (the name Dickens used for a thinly-disguised Rochester in The Mystery of Edwin Drood) is a new Dickens-inspired family festival with a 21st-century twist, coming to Rochester in time for the Bank Holiday.

Local and national poets, actors, musicians and writers will be bringing their talents to Rochester Cathedral on August 30, from 11am to 4pm, for a day the whole family can enjoy. Gillingham-based writer Sarah Hehir who writes for Radio 4's The Archers has written a radio play which will be launched on the day, while Medway musician Didi Bergman has put together Thee Droods, a group who will be performing some of Charles Dickens’ poems to music, while History Needs You will premiere a fun interactive show ‘Dickens Got Talent’.

Medway-based literary organisation Wordsmithery, led by Chatham-based husband and wife team, Sam and Barry Fentiman Hall and commissioned by Medway Council, are the team behind the project, and were Winners of the Literature category in the 2015 Medway Culture, Design and Tourism Awards. Find out more here

Great to be able to mention our name-sake Kent Life Heritage Centre, where a whole host of activities are going on over the Bank Holiday weekend, not least its Ice Cream Festival, offering over will be 40 fabulous varieties of ice cream to try and buy . For those with rather more adult taste, there'll be a Pimms offering on the Village Green, while at the Village Hall you can turn your hand to a creative project or two. Plus there are new paddle boats to try and the usual range of farm-animal-related activities to enjoy. Find out more here

Get up close and personal with a Kentish alpaca during a 40 minute session on August 29 - a brilliant activity for children aged under six, who're too young to go on the Llama treks also offered at Woodland View Alpacas at Quex Park. Visitors will be introduced to the alpacas, given an informative talk from one of our Trekkies and there'll also be a chance to hand-feed the alpacas their favourite treat. Plenty of time, too, for those all- important alpaca selfies to remember your experience by. Sounds like an interesting spot of animal magic that everyone can enjoy. And don't forget there's masses to explore at Quex Park itself, Adventure Golf and an Adventure Farm Park, to Jungle Jim's indoor activity centre for young children.

Subscribe to Kent Life and always stay one step ahead of what's on in the county!





