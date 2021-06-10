Published: 1:05 PM June 10, 2021

The Leeds Castle Concert is just one of many fabulous attractions at this year's bigger than ever Kent Big Weekend - Credit: Herry Lawford / Flickr

The Kent Big Weekend is back, and this year it's bigger than ever. To celebrate its 15th year, Kent Big Weekend will be taking place from the 25th of June to the 23rd of July.

The idea behind The Big Kent Weekend is to allow everyone the chance to experience something the county has to offer for free. All you have to do is register for a new account and browse the selection of the many attractions available (there are 58, to be precise) and apply whichever ones take your fancy.

Upon the 18th of June, the ballot will close, and tickets will be allocated, and on the 21st of June, you will be sent an email to let you know whether you have won a free ticket or not. Simple; however, the tricky part is choosing which attractions to apply for. Here are our top 5 attractions

Cathedral Quarter Experience Ticket

Canterbury is one of the most significant historic cities in Britain, and any visit isn't complete without stepping inside the iconic cathedral or exploring all the different shops and eateries along the Cathedral Quater.

The experience ticket grants you: Free entrance to Canterbury Cathedral, an Afternoon Tea for 2 at Moat Tea Rooms, a £50 Voucher for Loake Shoemakers, a £50 Voucher for The Chinashop, a £20 Voucher for Lakeland and a £20 Voucher for Chapter Pizza and Sourdough Bar. Click to apply.

Leeds Castle Concert

If you love classical music, then this attraction will be right at the top of your wishlist. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Down for the Count Swing Orchestra and a selection of to be announced soloists will take to the stage, and there will also be a fabulous fly over by Aero Legends. The tickets up for grabs will be picnic tickets so you can pack a basket of your favourite treat, sit back and soak up summers most exciting evening of world-class music. Click to apply.

The Historic Dockyard Chatham

The Historic Dockyard in Chatham is one of Britains most important and historically significant maritime locations. The bigger weekend ticket will give you access to all the fascinating things to discover within the dockyard, from the giant and magnificent ships that once sailed around the world to the victorian rope making facility that has been in use for 400 years. Click to apply.

Vineyard and Winery Tour and Tasting Experience at Simpsons Wine Estate

Explore the magic that goes into making a bottle of Simpson's Wine Estate wine. Traverse the vineyard, explore the state of the art winery and sample a selection of the estate's wines in the Glass House Tasting Room. Click here to apply.

Salt Paths and Strawberry Fields

Walks have become a part of our everyday lives more so than ever before this past year, and while a leisurely stroll is a rather pleasant affair, there's something special about a guided walk. This ticket will give you access to a 6 mile guided walk that will immerse you in the area from tales of smuggling to seal spotting and a small break of tea and cake at Graveney's 12th Century church. Click to apply.

Find out more information and browse the full selection of attractions available at the Kent Big Weekend website.

