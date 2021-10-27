Great Christmas Treats in Kent to book NOW

Published: 7:51 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 8:17 PM October 27, 2021

Ok so at time of writing we're still not into November, but these events are sure to be popular - so do book your tickets sooner rather than later!

A new Christmas festival for Tonbridge

Castlemas is a ten-day festive extravaganza centred on the town's ancient castle. There'll be a market to enjoy with a tempting range of food and drink available, and of course throughout the festivities, Father Christmas will be receiving visitors in his grotto. On the castle's lawn, the 300-seater Iglo Theatre will play host to an eclectic programme of performances, from comedy to cabaret, boy bands to traditional Christmas carols. Look out for singer and impressionist Jess Robinson of Spitting Image fame, who'll be performing her new musical show The Twelve Days Of Jessmas on 10 December as part of the event. Check out the programme to see what else is on, and book before tickets sell out. December 10-19, Tickets from £11 (Jess Robinson tickets £24.50), castlemas.com.

A trio of pantos

Hurrah - we've a plethora of pantos to look forward to again throughout the county ("oh yes we have!"). Watch this space as we continue to bring you detail of what's on, but to get you in the party spirit here's the low-down on three that promise hilarious, enthralling plots (plus lots of corny jokes) and buckets of festive pzazz.

At the Marlowe in Canterbury, Duncan James of pop group Blue will be starring in Jack and the Beanstalk. Nov 26 - Jan 9 2022, tickets: £15 - £49, marlowetheatre.com. The fabulous Bonnie Langford, meanwhile, teams up with charming Lee Mead to top the bill at Sleeping Beauty at the Churchill Theatre Bromley Dec 4 - Jan 2 2022, tickets: £16 - £39.50, churchilltheatre.co.uk. And at Tunbridge Wells' Assembly Hall Theatre Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs should give Shirley Ballas a chance to bring out an evil side that we never see when she's judging Strictly Come Dancing as she takes on the role of the Wicked Queen. Dec 17 - Jan 3 2022. Tickets: adults from £29.50, children from £19.50 assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk



