Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022

Now that Spring is here it's time for an epic Easter egg hunt at Leeds Castle and many other places in Kent - Credit: Scott Wright Photography / Leeds Castle

There is nothing more exciting at Easter than a grand old adventure outside hunting down clues on an Easter trail with the whole family.

Canoe Wild

If you're looking for something a little different this Easter, look no further than Canoe Wild's annual aquatic easter egg hunt. Simply spot the eggs while paddling down the river and note them down on your spotter sheet and collect a tasty chocolate treat at the end. The easter hunt is free with any paddle hire.

Where: The Paddle House, Grove Ferry Picnic Site, Canterbury, Kent, CT3 4BP

When: Friday 15th to Monday 18th April 2022

More information: www.canoewild.co.uk/special-events





Sissinghurst Castle Garden

Engage all your senses as you explore the grounds of Sissinghurst Castle, spot wonderful wildlife, listen to beautiful birdsong and learn about all the beautiful plants growing in an epic Easter nature trail this year.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Biddenden Road, near Cranbrook, Kent, TN17 2AB

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 4.45 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sissinghurst-castle-easter-trail

A beautiful day at Hever Castle in Hever, Kent - Credit: Andrew Stawarz / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Hever Castle

Get ready for plenty of Easter fun at Hever Castle, from colourful carrots and hidden eggs darted around, ready to be discovered to a crafty workshop where kids can unleash their creativity. Upon completing the egg hunt, little ones can receive a tasty Chocolate or allergen-free prize. Easter activities are included with admission prices.

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge, Kent, TN8 7NG

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 11 am and 5 pm

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/whats-on/easter-family-fun





Ightham Mote

Enjoy an abundance of blooming spring flowers of all different shapes, sizes and colours as you tackle the exciting nature-focused activities in the National Trust Easter trail at one of Kent's most beloved medieval estates.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Mote Road, Ivy Hatch, Sevenoaks, Kent, TN15 0NT

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ightham-mote-easter-trail





Reuthe's

Betsy, the resident Easter Bunny at Reuthe's, has been leaving Eggs all over the gardens, but pesky squirrels have their eyes on them; your mission, should you choose to accept, is to collect all the eggs before they get their little paws on them. The prize for completing the easter hunt is an easter gift to paint and enjoy either on sight or at home.

Where: Reuthe's Nursery, Sevenoaks Road, Seal Chart, Kent, TN15 0HB

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 9.30 am and 3 pm

More information: www.reuthes.com/pages/childrens-easter-trail

Frolic through clusters of Daffodils and discover the wonders of nature on Leeds Castle's Easter Egg Hunt - Credit: Matthew Walker Photography / Leeds Castle

Leeds Castle

Embark on a heroic quest through the great outdoors, where you'll crack the clues to find six giant bird nests on Leeds Castle's fabulous Easter Nest Trail. Upon finding all the clues and thwarting the challenges in the hunt, a delicious chocolate egg awaits. The easter trail is included in admission prices; however, a small £2 charge for additional trail sheets is required.

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone, Kent, ME17 1PL

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022

More information: www.leeds-castle.com/easter-nest-trail





Smallhythe Place

Kids will use all of their senses to explore the gardens of Smallhythe Place, from sniffing out signs of spring to discovering all the textures to be felt along the way through the easter nature trail.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Smallhythe, Tenterden, Kent, TN30 7NG

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 4.15 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/easter-egg-trail-at-smallhythe-place





Read more of the best Kent content here:

Kent named a top spring staycation destination for nature lovers and flower spotting

Gorgeous Kent gardens to visit with the NGS this year

5 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Rochester

4 Kent pubs named as 'Best Gastropubs' for 2022