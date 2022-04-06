Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Kent
- Credit: Steve Knight / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
To honour such a momentous occasion in British history Kent is hosting a selection of events in June to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea
Combing the decadence of luxury steam rail travel with the indulgence of afternoon tea (unarguably Great Britain's favourite pastime), Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea is set to be an unmissable event to celebrate the momentous Platinum Jubilee of The Queen.
The steam train will depart from Tunbridge Wells West and meander through the High Weald and finish at Eridge. Onboard you will have access to a delectable selection of freshly prepared sandwiches, snacks, scones, and cakes. Tea, coffee, and a glass of prosecco are also provided for each person.
Pricing is set at £90 for a table for 2 and £180 for a table for 4.
Where: Tunbridge Wells TN4 8HJ
When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022
More information: www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk/sparkling-jubilee-afternoon-tea
Most Read
- 1 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
- 2 Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life
- 3 Anton Du Beke: 'I don't know if I'll return to Strictly this year'
- 4 The Sussex Choir being prescribed on the NHS to help new mums
- 5 The first look at the Burning Man exhibition in the Chatsworth Estate
- 6 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
- 7 Exclusive interview: Why George Clooney is a fan of Derby County
- 8 Win a Devonshire gin-making class for 10 people worth £500
- 9 8 family-friendly Easter trails to explore in Norfolk
Folkestone Platinum Music Weekend
Folkstone festivals have organised a bonanza event of music, food, and fun to celebrate the Queen's milestone Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a fancy dress competition with the theme of Royalty so dust off your best frock and get ready to dazzle.
Where: The Leas Bandstand, The Leas, Folkestone, Kent CT20 2EB
When: Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June 2022 between 11 am and 6:30 pm
More information: www.facebook.com/folkestone-platinum-music-weekend
Queenborough Castle Site Platinum Jubilee Picnic
Pack a picnic fit for royalty and join the Jubilee celebrations on the grounds where a once magnificent castle stood in Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppy. Make sure you pack a bottle of bubbly and let the merriment flow.
Where: Queenborough Castle Site, Queenborough, Isle of Sheppey, Kent ME11 5AS
When: Sunday 5th June 2022 between 2 pm and 6 pm
More information: www.queenborough-tc.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee-castle-picnic
Faversham Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Faversham council have a seemingly endless list of activities planned for The Queen's momentous platinum jubilee. From an afternoon tea hosted by the Mayor of Faversham to Proms in the Market Place and many more.
They have also released a commemorative Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Faversham metal pin badge for £2.50!
Where: Faversham Town Hall, 2 Market Place, Faversham, Kent ME13 7AE
When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022
More information: www.facebook.com/platinum-jubilee-faversham-2022
Woodchurch Carnival
Gather on The Green for a spectacular carnival parade and lots of fun and games including a Helter Skelter, Carousel and more to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. There will also be a dog show and plenty of refreshments to keep you energised throughout the festivities.
Where: The Green, Woodchurch, Kent, TN26 3PA
When: Saturday 4th June 2022 from 12 pm
More information: www.woodchurchcarnival.uk
Beacon Lighting
There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.
Read more of the best Kent content here:
10 must-visit cafés on the Kent coast
Changeling Theatre is back in Kent for a sensational summer tour