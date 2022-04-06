Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Kent

All aboard the Spa Valley Railway for a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea - Credit: Steve Knight / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

To honour such a momentous occasion in British history Kent is hosting a selection of events in June to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea

Combing the decadence of luxury steam rail travel with the indulgence of afternoon tea (unarguably Great Britain's favourite pastime), Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea is set to be an unmissable event to celebrate the momentous Platinum Jubilee of The Queen.

The steam train will depart from Tunbridge Wells West and meander through the High Weald and finish at Eridge. Onboard you will have access to a delectable selection of freshly prepared sandwiches, snacks, scones, and cakes. Tea, coffee, and a glass of prosecco are also provided for each person.

Pricing is set at £90 for a table for 2 and £180 for a table for 4.

Where: Tunbridge Wells TN4 8HJ

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk/sparkling-jubilee-afternoon-tea





Folkestone Platinum Music Weekend

Folkstone festivals have organised a bonanza event of music, food, and fun to celebrate the Queen's milestone Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a fancy dress competition with the theme of Royalty so dust off your best frock and get ready to dazzle.

Where: The Leas Bandstand, The Leas, Folkestone, Kent CT20 2EB

When: Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June 2022 between 11 am and 6:30 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/folkestone-platinum-music-weekend





Queenborough Castle Site Platinum Jubilee Picnic

Pack a picnic fit for royalty and join the Jubilee celebrations on the grounds where a once magnificent castle stood in Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppy. Make sure you pack a bottle of bubbly and let the merriment flow.

Where: Queenborough Castle Site, Queenborough, Isle of Sheppey, Kent ME11 5AS

When: Sunday 5th June 2022 between 2 pm and 6 pm

More information: www.queenborough-tc.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee-castle-picnic





Faversham Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Faversham council have a seemingly endless list of activities planned for The Queen's momentous platinum jubilee. From an afternoon tea hosted by the Mayor of Faversham to Proms in the Market Place and many more.

They have also released a commemorative Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Faversham metal pin badge for £2.50!

Where: Faversham Town Hall, 2 Market Place, Faversham, Kent ME13 7AE

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.facebook.com/platinum-jubilee-faversham-2022





Woodchurch Carnival

Gather on The Green for a spectacular carnival parade and lots of fun and games including a Helter Skelter, Carousel and more to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. There will also be a dog show and plenty of refreshments to keep you energised throughout the festivities.

Where: The Green, Woodchurch, Kent, TN26 3PA

When: Saturday 4th June 2022 from 12 pm

More information: www.woodchurchcarnival.uk





Beacon Lighting

There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.





