Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Kent

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:15 PM April 6, 2022
All aboard the Spa Valley Railway for a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea

All aboard the Spa Valley Railway for a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea - Credit: Steve Knight / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

To honour such a momentous occasion in British history Kent is hosting a selection of events in June to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea

Combing the decadence of luxury steam rail travel with the indulgence of afternoon tea (unarguably Great Britain's favourite pastime), Spa Valley Railway's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea is set to be an unmissable event to celebrate the momentous Platinum Jubilee of The Queen.

The steam train will depart from Tunbridge Wells West and meander through the High Weald and finish at Eridge. Onboard you will have access to a delectable selection of freshly prepared sandwiches, snacks, scones, and cakes. Tea, coffee, and a glass of prosecco are also provided for each person.

Pricing is set at £90 for a table for 2 and £180 for a table for 4.

Where: Tunbridge Wells TN4 8HJ

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk/sparkling-jubilee-afternoon-tea


Most Read

  1. 1 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
  2. 2 Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life
  3. 3 Anton Du Beke: 'I don't know if I'll return to Strictly this year'
  1. 4 The Sussex Choir being prescribed on the NHS to help new mums
  2. 5 The first look at the Burning Man exhibition in the Chatsworth Estate
  3. 6 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
  4. 7 Exclusive interview: Why George Clooney is a fan of Derby County
  5. 8 Win a Devonshire gin-making class for 10 people worth £500
  6. 9 8 family-friendly Easter trails to explore in Norfolk

Folkestone Platinum Music Weekend

Folkstone festivals have organised a bonanza event of music, food, and fun to celebrate the Queen's milestone Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a fancy dress competition with the theme of Royalty so dust off your best frock and get ready to dazzle. 

Where: The Leas Bandstand, The Leas, Folkestone, Kent CT20 2EB

When: Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June 2022 between 11 am and 6:30 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/folkestone-platinum-music-weekend


Queenborough Castle Site Platinum Jubilee Picnic

Pack a picnic fit for royalty and join the Jubilee celebrations on the grounds where a once magnificent castle stood in Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppy. Make sure you pack a bottle of bubbly and let the merriment flow.

Where: Queenborough Castle Site, Queenborough, Isle of Sheppey, Kent ME11 5AS

When: Sunday 5th June 2022 between  2 pm and 6 pm

More information: www.queenborough-tc.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee-castle-picnic


Faversham Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Faversham council have a seemingly endless list of activities planned for The Queen's momentous platinum jubilee. From an afternoon tea hosted by the Mayor of Faversham to Proms in the Market Place and many more.

They have also released a commemorative Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Faversham metal pin badge for £2.50! 

Where: Faversham Town Hall, 2 Market Place, Faversham, Kent ME13 7AE

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.facebook.com/platinum-jubilee-faversham-2022


Woodchurch Carnival

Gather on The Green for a spectacular carnival parade and lots of fun and games including a Helter Skelter, Carousel and more to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. There will also be a dog show and plenty of refreshments to keep you energised throughout the festivities.

Where: The Green, Woodchurch, Kent, TN26 3PA

When: Saturday 4th June 2022 from 12 pm

More information: www.woodchurchcarnival.uk


Beacon Lighting

There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.


Read more of the best Kent content here:

10 must-visit cafés on the Kent coast

Changeling Theatre is back in Kent for a sensational summer tour

Margate has a starring role in Killing Eve season 4

Kent Life
The Queen
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Kent

Don't Miss

The new Lord of the Dance is frenetic and fabulous

Sussex Life

Why Michael Flatley’s new Lord of the Dance had Eastbourne’s Congress...

Karen Pasquali Jones

Author Picture Icon
Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Dovedale

Derbyshire Life | Opinion

The Peak District locations in the Which top UK walks list

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

Cotswold Life

Interview with Cotswold contestant of Gordon Ramsay’s brand new series

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon