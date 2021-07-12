Exhibition: Ladybird Book artists at the Museum of Gloucester

How many of us had our childhoods shaped by the iconic Ladybird books? An exciting touring exhibition,
The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists, curated by Helen Day, has landed at the Museum of Gloucester.
Helen has spent more than 20 years researching the company and collecting items, and this beautiful and colourful exhibition will show an unparalleled collection of books, original artwork and artefacts, including the breathtaking 4.85 x 2.24m Wall of Books.
Not to be missed!
The exhibition is supported by a variety of family activities, including bug hunts, music, dancing, storytelling, gallery trails and lots of vintage books to browse and share...
VIDEO The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists is at the Museum of Gloucester until September 26. Tel: 01452 396131 / museumofgloucester.co.uk
Entry to the exhibition is by donation, simply pay what you think. It's advisable to book museum admission tickets online to avoid disappointment: museumofgloucester.co.uk/exhibitions and/or visit gloucesterticketshop.co.uk directly to book tickets.
Nature and environment: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Learning to read: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Jane's 'actual' pram, c.1960: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Christmas scenes: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Ladybird villains: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Jobs and technology: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Jobs and technology: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Mary and Jane: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
The art of Douglas Keen: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Warwick the Kingmaker - original artwork by John Kenney: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
The art of John Kenney: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Warwick the Kingmaker roughs, by John Kenney, c.1964: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Historical topics: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Shopping with Mother, by Harry Wingfield, 1958: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
Bernard H Robinson: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack
How it works: The Camera, by David Carey Jr., illustrated by Bernard H Robinson: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester
- Credit: Candia McKormack