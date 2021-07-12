Exhibition: Ladybird Book artists at the Museum of Gloucester

Published: 9:48 AM July 12, 2021

How many of us had our childhoods shaped by the iconic Ladybird books? An exciting touring exhibition, The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists, curated by Helen Day, has landed at the Museum of Gloucester.

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Helen has spent more than 20 years researching the company and collecting items, and this beautiful and colourful exhibition will show an unparalleled collection of books, original artwork and artefacts, including the breathtaking 4.85 x 2.24m Wall of Books.

Not to be missed!

The exhibition is supported by a variety of family activities, including bug hunts, music, dancing, storytelling, gallery trails and lots of vintage books to browse and share...

READ MORE: 15 things to do in the Cotswolds in July

Family activities

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists is at the Museum of Gloucester until September 26. Tel: 01452 396131 / museumofgloucester.co.uk

Entry to the exhibition is by donation, simply pay what you think. It's advisable to book museum admission tickets online to avoid disappointment: museumofgloucester.co.uk/exhibitions and/or visit gloucesterticketshop.co.uk directly to book tickets.

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Nature and environment: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Learning to read: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

READ MORE: The Golden Age of Laurence Fish exhibition at Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway.

Jane's 'actual' pram, c.1960: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Christmas scenes: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Ladybird villains: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Jobs and technology: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Jobs and technology: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

SUBSCRIBE: To Cotswold Life magazine for more fascinating features on the arts.

Mary and Jane: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

The art of Douglas Keen: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Warwick the Kingmaker - original artwork by John Kenney: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

The art of John Kenney: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Warwick the Kingmaker roughs, by John Kenney, c.1964: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Historical topics: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Shopping with Mother, by Harry Wingfield, 1958: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

Bernard H Robinson: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack

How it works: The Camera, by David Carey Jr., illustrated by Bernard H Robinson: The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: Candia McKormack



