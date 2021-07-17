10 of the best 5K Park Runs in Lancashire

Published: 6:05 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 6:28 PM July 17, 2021

After months of uncertainty, the popular Saturday 5K Park Runs are back. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept, park runs are 5-kilometre events that take place every Saturday morning across the country, they are free for registered runners to take part in and organised by volunteers.

The social distancing guidelines have meant that large gatherings have been prohibited in the past year, causing the park runs to be on hiatus.

When the four stage road out of lockdown was announced in the Spring, the organisers have been working hard to confirm the return date for the events, pushing back their original date of after 21st June to after 19th July to coincide with the government's postponement. The first events in England will now take place on Saturday 24th July.

The vast majority of existing location landowners have confirmed the resumption of the runs on their property, but you can check the full list here.

Many of the routes are around the county's finest green spaces and iconic landmarks. We pick out our favourite returning locations.

Lytham Hall

A 2.5 lap anti-clockwise course on a mixture of trail paths and drive, covering the grounds of Lytham Hall including Curtains pond.

www.parkrun.org.uk/lythamhall/course

Towneley Park, Burnley

The course starts at the top of The Avenue with the iconic Towneley Hall in the background, you pass by the River Calder on your route.

www.parkrun.org.uk/burnley/course

Avenham Park Pavilion - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

A 3 lap, anti-clockwise loop taking in both Avenham and Miller Parks, running alongside the River Ribble and starting and finishing at the Pavilion.

www.parkrun.org.uk/preston/course

Leverhulme Park, Bolton

This route is sot a flat one. You head to the summit of Cinder Hill and also the tarmac hill known as Cruella. The pay off is the pretty surroundings of Leverhulme Park.

www.parkrun.org.uk/bolton/course

Clitheroe Castle

5 anti-clockwise laps around the perimeter of Clitheroe Castle Gardens on tarmac footpaths, with wonderful views over the town and the Ribble Valley from the higher sections of the course.

www.parkrun.org.uk/clitheroecastle/course

Looking toward the Cormorants bird sculpture and The Midland Hotel on Morecambe Promenade - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Morecambe Promenade

A single lap flat out-and-return along the pedestrianised promenade beside the sea, taking in Morecambe’s West End Gardens, Midland Hotel, Stone Jetty and Eric Morecambe statue with an extraordinary view of the Lake District mountains over the bay.

www.parkrun.org.uk/morecambeprom/course

Fleetwood Promenade

Starting behind the Marine Hall, head south along the promenade beyond Rossall Point Observatory to the turnaround point and then return to the finish, enjoy the views of Morecambe Bay.

www.parkrun.org.uk/fleetwoodpromenade/course

Haigh Woodland, Wigan

Set in Haigh Country Park, this predominantly woodland run passes by the Haigh Hall Miniature Railway and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

www.parkrun.org.uk/haighwoodland/course

Lancaster's Ashton Memorial - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Williamson Park, Lancaster

A hilly 2 lap course around Williamson Park, starting at the Ashton Memorial and taking in sections of the woodland of Fenham Carr.

https://www.parkrun.org.uk/lancaster/course

Witton Country Park, Blackburn

A figure of eight run around the lovely woodland of Witton Country Park, this location is also great for walking if you want to come on a quieter day and explore more fully.

www.parkrun.org.uk/witton/course

Click here to see what park runs are local to you

