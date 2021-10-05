Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Lancashire

Published: 9:07 AM October 5, 2021

The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.

5th November

Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire & Fireworks Display

A family-friendly event with a tuck shop, toy shop, BBQ, tea room (with hot drinks, mulled wine, curry, and homemade samosas) and a number of bars for the adults.

Clitheroe Cricket Club, Chatburn Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2AS

www.facebook.com/events/383990076630334

5th November

Bonfire night at Gisburne Park

The Gisburne Park Estate will open its doors to the public for a night of spectacular entertainment. Hosted by Ribble FM, the event will see the biggest bonfire in the North make a return whilst a firework display will light the sky of Gisburne. Guests can enjoy food and drink from Hindelinis, Betty’s Kitchen and Blondie Brownies, drinks from Bowland Brewery, Bowland Forest Vintners and loaded hot chocolates by Boston Shakers.

www.gisburnepark.com

5th-6th November

Bonfire Weekend at Thonton Hall Country Park

Includes a firework display set to music; lights and special effects; children's entertainment; a live band and street theatre. And a bonfire, of course...

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton,, BD23 3TS

thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

6th November

Light up Lancaster, Fireworks at Lancaster Castle

Join Light up Lancaster on Bonfire weekend in a bid to bring the historic city to life with a medley of fireworks at the city's famous castle. The stunning display will commence at 6.30pm. Order free wristbands in advance to gain entry to main viewing areas.

Entry: Wristbands required at Quay Meadow and Giant Axe viewing points.

Lancaster Castle, Castle Parade, Lancaster LA1 1YJ

www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/fireworks

6th November

Bolton Le Sands Firework Display

Community firework display to celebrate Bonfire Night, organised by Bolton Le Sands Bonfire & Fireworks Display Committee.

Gates at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.45pm with fireworks from 7pm.

Price: £6 Booking is essential.

Bolton Le Sands Community Centre, Packet Lane, Bolton Le Sands, LA5 8DW

www.facebook.com/boltonlesandsbonfireandfireworks

6th November

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks

Clitheroe Bonfire will be hosted on the Castle Field with the fireworks display viewed from the Castle Keep. All proceeds go to local charities.

Gates at 6pm until 9pm

Price: Adults £5, Children (3-15) £2, Family ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children) £10.

Clitheroe Castle Field, Clitheroe BB7 1BA

www.facebook.com/BB7CastleBonfire

