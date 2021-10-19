The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Lancashire

Published: 11:01 AM October 19, 2021

The finest festive outdoor and indoor marketplaces are back, filled with good things to eat, give and keep for yourself..

12th November - 23rd December

MANCHESTER CHRISTMAS MARKETS

One of the most anticipated Christmas markets will take over Manchester's city centre from early November. There are more than 300 yuletide stalls and chalets offering crafted seasonal gifts, from handmade jewellery to artisan leather bags. You can also enjoy the mouth-watering international food on offer, from Spanish paella to a more traditional hog roast. Delicious.

Albert Square and other areas around Manchester

www.visitmanchester.com

LIVERPOOL CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Mulled wine and other festive treats returns to Liverpool's Christmas Markets which moves from St George's Hall to St Johns Gardens, William Brown Street and the North Entrance of St Georges Hall.

www.visitliverpool.com

13th, 14th and 20th November

CHRISTMAS ARTISAN FOOD & CRAFTS MARKET

Artisan Markets are running a trio of festive markets in November. They will be St Michaels on Wyre village hall on the 13th, Dalmeny Resort Hotel in Lytham on the 14th and Wyre Villa FC in Poulton-le-Fylde on the 20th.

artisanmarkets.co.uk

19th - 21st November

LANCASTER CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Lancaster Christmas Market will be held over three days at The Brewhouse & Tap at Lancaster Leisure Park with top-quality food, drink, gifts, and fun.

Lancaster Brewery

lancasterchristmas.co.uk

20th - 21st November

CRAFTY VINTAGE FESTIVE MARKET

Darwen Market Square will be brimming with gorgeous gifts, treats and eats from the finest collectors, creators and makers in the land. Established for over seven years, the winter markets showcase an exclusive mix of exhibitors, and a varied line-up of live music, artisan foods and delicious street food.

Darwen Market Square

craftyvintage.com

25th - 28th November, 3rd, 5th, 9th - 12th December

HESKIN HALL CHRISTMAS MARKET

A Christmas market featuring our outdoor cabins, lots of artisan stalls, mulled wine, brockwurst, a choral festival, children's rides, entertainment & of course appearances by Santa!

Heskin Hall, Chorley

www.facebook.com/HeskinHall

27th - 28th November

ULVERSTON DICKENSIAN CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

The Ulverston Dickensian Christmas Market and Festival brings with it a delightful host of events packed full of festivity. It attracts thousands of visitors to the traditional market town where they can soak up the atmosphere of a bygone era. Among a variety of events and entertainment, there will be costume competitions, horse drawn carriages and a Christmas market with unusual gifts and festive food.

Ulverston Town Centre

dickensianfestival.co.uk

28th November

CHRISTMAS FAIR AT SAMLESBURY HALL

Wander through the Hall and browse a variety stalls displaying local products from across the county. Festive music will be provided on the day by local singer Dawn Vickers, and the travelling Dutch Organ.

Samlesbury Hall

www.samlesburyhall.co.uk

5th December

CROSTON VILLAGE CHRISTMAS FAIR

This year's village Christmas Fair will be combined with the annual light switch on. Santa's arrival at midday kicks off the day's festivities with the switch on event planned for 5pm.

Croston Village

www.facebook.com/crostonvillagefestivities