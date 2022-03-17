10 things to do in Lancashire during Easter

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

Throughout April

Easter at Brockholes

Nature lovers and future nature lovers will have lots of Easter treats at Brockholes nature reserve in Preston. Create Easter wreaths and baskets, take part in the Easter Xplorer Challenge or have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

www.brockholes.org

1st-23rd April

The Big Easter Hunt

Find the golden eggs and the hidden clues around Ribby Hall Village in this fun-filled springtime family adventure with Dizzy the Duck and the Easter Bunny. There are also arts and crafts, outdoor activities and animal experiences taking place throughout the month.

Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PR

www.ribbyhall.co.uk

Rufford Old Hall - Credit: National Trust

2nd-18th April

Easter egg hunts at Rufford Old Hall

Explore the beautiful garden and woodland of Rufford Old Hall, make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family.

Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, near Ormskirk, Lancashire, L40 1SG

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall

2nd-18th April

Big Easter Egg Hunt at Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

The farm park have created an Easter Egg Hunt trail to explore the farm this spring, with a team of actors, story telling as well as a chance to meet the farm animals, and the new arrivals from lambing season in particular. Don't forget to pick up a ice-cream while you are there.

Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 7JA

www.mrsdowsons.co.uk/easter

10th-19th April

Alice in Easterland

The Easter Bunny’s Magical Adventure, featuring Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, the Easter Bunny combines omedy, music, dancing and laughter and is suitable for 2-10 year olds.

Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

www.vivablackpool.com/event/alice-in-easterland-the-easter-bunnys-magical-adventure

13th April and 17th - 18th April

Pace Egging and Easter Bunny Trail at Gawsthorpe Hall

On 13th April, you can experience the Lancashire tradition of Pace Egging; bring your own boiled egg, decorate then roll. On the 17th and 18th April, you can hunt for the famous ceramic Pendelfin bunnies around the grounds of Gawsthorpe Hall.

Gawsthorpe Hall, Burnley Road, Padiham, near Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 8UA

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gawthorpe-hall

15th-16th April

Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy Gale in this Easter time panto, as she befriends a brainless Scarecrow, a loveable Tin Man and the cowardly Lion on their quest to thwart the evil powers of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Bolton Albert Halls Theatre, Bolton The Albert Halls, Victoria Square, Bolton, BL1 1RU

www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk

16th April

Milkshake! Live

Join Paddington Bear, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip & Posy, Blues Clues & You and of course Milkshake Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!

Lancaster Grand Theatre, St Leonardgate, Lancaster, LA1 1NL

lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/milkshake-live/all

17th April

Hoghton Tower Farmers’ Market

Hoghton Tower Farmers’ Market is held on the third Sunday of every month and this year it falls on Easter Sunday. Expect to find a good range of delicious food and expertly made gifts.

Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, PR5 0SH

www.hoghtontower.co.uk/whats-on/farmers-market

18th April

Preston Egg Rolling

If you want to keep it traditional at Easter, head for Preston’s Avenham and Miller Parks. Avenham Park will host egg rolling on Easter Monday. There will also be the Magical Bewonderment Machinem, Dizzy O'Dare Falconry Diisplay, Theatre Illumiere Flower People

and The Fabularium Astronomers.

visitpreston.com/article/2820/Egg-Rolling