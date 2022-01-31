What's on in Lancashire this February

The shortest month is packed with things to do in Lancashire and beyond.

Until March

Gardens of Persephone

Explore the Gardens of Persephone at Brantwood’s Severn Studio. This surreal exhibition by Kendal artist Mike Healey is a combination of paintings, collage and sculpture, exploring themes of ancient mythology and most significantly, that or Persephone and her mother Demeter.

Brantwood, brantwood.org.uk

Until February 5

The Play What I Wrote

The Play What I Wrote Tours To The Lowry - Credit: The Lowry

Starring Dennis Herdman, Mitesh Soni, and Thom Tuck, this new production is directed by double Olivier Award winner Sean Foley. Deliciously silly, it sees Thom, who has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called ‘A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple’, while Dennis wants to continue with their double act. There's also a mystery guest star at every performance, with previous turns from Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Denise Welch, Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Sting.

Lowry Theatre, Salford, thelowry.com

February 4- 26

An Adventure

Follow Rasik and Jyoti as they as they leave Ahmedabad, India and navigate political tensions in 1950s Kenya and the turbulence of first-generation life in Britain in the 1960s and beyond.

Witty, charming and moving, this is a global story of upheaval, progress and revolution, seen through real people’s everyday lives. The captivating story is by award-winning writer Vinay Patel, whose writing credits include Doctor Who and Murdered By My Father.

Octagon Theatre, Bolton, octagonbolton.co.uk

February 4-5

Rush: A Joyous Jamaican Journey

The story of Reggae music and the Windrush Generation shows how their music took the world by storm. It is narrated by comedian John Simmit and featuring ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band. Get ready to dance to the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many more.

Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool, everymanplayhouse.com

February 5

Plastic Elvis

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis - Credit: Grand Theatre

Following a one-off, sell-out show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, Tim Vine is bringing Plastic Elvis to Blackpool.

Backed by five-piece, The High Noon Band, Plastic Elvis will shake, smoulder, and try to control his hair. In the end, he’ll break your heart as he belts out some of the King’s greatest hits. Don't miss special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly, and songwriting legend David Martin, who wrote four songs for the real Elvis.

Grand Theatre, Blackpool, blackpoolgrand.co.uk

February 11

From South Africa With Love

Inside Manchester Cathedral. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This special musical evening brings together live shows from Manchester Cathedral and Cape Town, linked by the power of technology. Stars of the show include Mr Saxophone Don Vino, Mrs Soul Lauren-Lee, And Mrs Afrikaans Maritza, as well as mezzo soprano Faith Tucker.

It will feature pupils from St Andrew's school in Levenshulme and Our Lady's in Whalley Range, as well as Cape Town primary school, and donations will be made to We Love Manchester and Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town.

Manchester Cathedral, skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Manchester-Cathedral/From-South-Africa-with-Love/14225740

February 11

Kattam Katti

Kattam Katti by Pagrav Dance Company - Credit: Pagrav Dance Company

Inspired by the chaos, colour and competition of India's world famous Uttarayan kite festival, where, millions of people compete to fly their kite higher than anybody else - this show looks at the lengths people go to to gain advantages. The show was created and choreographed by internationally renowned Urja Desai Thakore who founded Pagrav Dance in 2005. It is performed by four UK-based dancers of Asian heritage who interact with four live musicians playing a specially written score. Together they bring the fun, creativity and colour of the event to life with drama, enchanting lyricism and exquisite technique.

Lowry Theatre, Salford, thelowry.com

February 11-12

Black is the Color of My Voice

This show has been written and directed by Apphia Campbell who brought the remarkable Woke to the Playhouse last June. It’s inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and features many of her most iconic songs performed live. It follows a successful singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father.

Everyman Theatre, Liverpool, everymanplayhouse.com

February 18

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne is to appear at Blackpool Grand on February 18 - Credit: Ed Byrne

One of the UK’s finest observational comics finally continues his biggest tour to date with a show in Blackpool. Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that he's proud to pass on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Blackpool Grand Theatre, blackpoolgrand.co.uk

February 19

Astley Illuminated

The popular annual event will see Astley Hall’s exterior and grounds come alive with light, music and mystery as this historic building is beautifully lit with magnificent light displays.

This year’s event is inspired by the hidden stories of the hall, which artist Rebecca Chesney has been exploring over the past two years throughout the pandemic. These stories will be brought into the light by Chorley’s Jenny Reeves, artistic director of About Time Dance Company. Together with Lite Alt they are providing an evening of dance, music, story and of course illumination.

February 21

Buddy Holly Lives – The Music Never Died

This dazzling new musical production has been written by musician and performer Asa Murphy, who plays the role of Buddy. The show celebrates 70 years of timeless music from the genius boy from Lubbock Texas, and features visual and audio from Buddy’s career.

St Helens Theatre Royal, sthelenstheatreroyal.com



