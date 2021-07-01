What's on in Lancashire - July 2021

Published: 8:02 AM July 1, 2021

Our guide to events in and around Lancashire.

July 1 – August 7

The Hound of the Baskervilles

World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson are assigned to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville in this brilliantly amusing adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic novel. Adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson and directed by the Octagon’s Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, The Hound of the Baskervilles promises a fast-paced and hilarious evening out. octagonbolton.co.uk

July 1-18

Manchester International Festival

The city’s biggest arts and culture festival returns, bringing together artists from all over the world, using Manchester’s many venues to showcase various works of art. Much of the festival is free this year, with many exhibitions in public spaces, including a giant sculpture of Big Ben in Piccadilly Gardens made from 20,000 books. Mif.co.uk

July 2

Manchester Jewish Museums reopens

Described as a ‘jewel’ by architectural historians, Manchester Jewish Museum houses the oldest surviving synagogue in Manchester and after an extensive redesign and extension, the museum is set to open its doors. Located in Cheetham Hill, one of the city’s most culturally diverse areas, Manchester Jewish Museum explores and shares Jewish stories of migration, communities and identities. As well as its brand-new exhibition space and restored synagogue, the museum will also launch a season of events and activities from the summer. manchesterjewishmuseum.com

July 3-4

Great British Food Festival

Foodies rejoice, the Great British Food Festival is back and taking place at the stunning Lake District venue of Lowther Castle. You can expect an artisan market full of independent food stalls, street food, foraging walks, chef demonstrations and much more. A perfect way to spend a summer weekend. greatbritishfoodfestival.com/lowther-castle

July 7-10

Six the Musical

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of girl power. With a multi-award-winning and successful sound-track, this popular musical is a night you won’t forget. wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

July 8 – Sept 11

Hot Ice Euphoria

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s fabulous Hot Ice show returns with a fantastic new show – Euphoria. Guests can expect to be dazzled by the best performers from around the world who will glide over the ice in over 400 spectacular costumes with explosive pyrotechnic fire effects. This fast-moving show promises to keep you entertained with a creative show of intricate choreography. blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

July 9

Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno

Lytham Hall’s outdoor theatre season sees Chorley-based comedian Steve Royle producing a virtuoso performance in a poignant play about the chaotic life of Victorian Music Hall superstar Dan Leno. Royle leads a cast of five, with every physical and vocal comedy skill, in this well-crafted drama written by Blackpool’s David Slattery-Christy. lythamhall.org.uk

July 10

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

See Jimmy Carr’s brand new show at King George's Hall where the comedian will be telling a range of jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. Prepare yourself for an evening of terribleness. bwdvenues.com

July 12-18

Little LFT

The outdoor event will be staged within the church walls at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church. The festival features 14 new productions especially selected by a panel of industry experts. Genres represented in the diverse and inclusive programme include black arts, cabaret, comedy, disability arts, drama, family entertainment, LGBTQ, mental health, and musical theatre. liverpooltheatrefestival.com/little-ltf

July 16-18

Transported

Transported is a three-day outdoor arts event taking place at Marine Hall Gardens and The Mount. The weekend's activities will feature, In Memoriam, a flag installation from internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram. This temporary memorial offers the public a space to visit and remember those lost to the COVID-19 crisis. The artwork is also intended as a tribute to the wonderful NHS staff. sparepartsfestival.co.uk/fleetwood2021

July 16-18

Right to Roam Festival

A new multi-venue music and arts festival is coming to Bolton this summer. The weekend festival will be featuring a spectacular line-up of live music from the region’s brightest rising musicians, bands and artists. righttoroambolton.com

July 17

Porgy And Bess: Celebrating A Classic Album

Award-winning trumpeter Ryan Quigley has recreated and re-orchestrated the lost arrangements by Russell Garcia for the Grammy award-winning album from 1959. Originally written for icons, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, Ryan Quigley will be leading the brass section for what promises to be a night to remember at The Bridgewater Hall. halle.co.uk

July 21

Alice Through The Looking Glass

Meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee, Humpty Dumpty and find out why the Lion and Unicorn are fighting in this spectacular production. This family-friendly production will have a host of characters that will have you laughing and singing along. lowtherpavilion.co.uk

July 23-24

Manchester Craft Beer Festival

The brand-new festival makes its debut in Manchester this summer celebrating beer in all forms. The event will be soundtracked by a range of popular DJ’s, including Craig Charles, Daddy G and Django Django, with more acts set to be announced. manchestercraftbeerfestival.com

July 23-24

Wit & Wisdom

This summer, the Elders and Young Company come together to create and perform a new production exploring all things funny. Wit & Wisdom promises to be a chaotic night in the theatre - the perfect mismatch of chaos and calm, all with the very serious ambition of making sense of the role laughter plays in our lives. royalexchange.co.uk

July 23 – Aug 8

Dino Kingdom

The team behind the award-winning light and lantern festival Lightopia presents the Dino Kingdom. An outdoor, prehistoric exploration, featuring more than 100 life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs and creatures to uncover, plus state-of-the-art 3D and AR technology bringing dinosaurs back to life with unforgettable interactive experiences. dinokingdom.com

From July 24

Lucian Freud: Real Lives

This summer, Tate Liverpool will present Lucian Freud’s artworks, for the first in the North West in over thirty years. Widely considered a master of modern portraiture, Freud was an artist who continued to expand his exploration of paint throughout his career. This exhibition will feature some of the artist’s most iconic paintings and etchings, as well as photographs that provide an intimate glimpse into his life. tate.org.uk/liverpool